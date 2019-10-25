Men accused of fight in St. Mary’s County jail
Two men who are incarcerated at the detention center on unrelated charges were charged with second-degree assault for an early morning fight on Tuesday.
Charging documents allege that Ezekiel J. Thomas, 22, of Newburg and Frederick T. Smith, 39, of Lexington Park were involved in a dispute in a day room at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The documents allege that Thomas placed “his arm around [Smith’s] throat in a headlock, and that Smith placed “his hand on [Thomas’] throat and pushed him up against a wall.”
Thomas is currently incarcerated on attempted second-degree rape charges that allege that he attempted to force an employee at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital to perform a sexual act on him. Smith is incarcerated on an obstructing and hindering conviction and is being held without bond on several charges including failing to notify as a sex offender and violating sex offender supervision.
DAN BELSON
Woman allegedly struck worker with car
A Nanjemoy woman was taken into custody Oct. 21 after allegedly striking a man working as a street sweeper with her car during an argument.
Per the statement of charges, La Plata Police Department officers arrived at Absher Liquors around 9:15 p.m. that night for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car. There, they learned that two street sweepers had been working on cleaning the parking lot of the shopping center in which the liquor store is located when a white GMC truck arrived. The driver, later identified as 36-year-old Cassie Victoria White of Nanjemoy, reportedly began yelling at one of the men and an argument ensued.
Following the argument, the statement says, White made a purchase at the store’s drive-thru window as the sweepers continued working. She allegedly refused to move from the man’s path and as he approached the right side of the vehicle White allegedly “put her truck in drive and struck [the victim] with the front right fender and right passenger-side mirror causing him to jerk forward and stumble.” White then reportedly drove away, and the other worker tried to block her exit but was unable to do so.
Police reviewed footage from the liquor store’s security footage, which confirmed the victim’s version of events. A database search matched the white truck to White, and officers were dispatched to her Nanjemoy home. When they arrived, White allegedly “began to spontaneously utter facts of the incident,” including an admission of guilt. White agreed to answer questions, the statement says, and said she was in fear of what the two men might do, and the argument happened because the victim “was blowing dirt and dust into her vehicle and her son was in the back seat who is highly allergic to dust and dirt.”
White was charged with first-degree assault and reckless endangerment. She was released Oct. 22 on a percentage bond. No other court dates were listed online at press time.
Waldorf man accused of brandishing knife
Bryant Michael Thompson, a 38-year-old Waldorf man, was ordered held without bond Oct. 23 after being charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and weapons charges following an alleged altercation at a Waldorf cellphone store.
Officers responded to the Crain Highway Metro PCS store around 5 p.m. Oct. 22 for a reported assault with a weapon, according to the statement of charges. There, they met with an employee who said a man later identified as Thompson came in the store and asked to make a call to activate his cell phone. He reportedly became irate when he learned he could not make a payment at the store to do so, and a confrontation ensued between the two men.
Thompson allegedly threw a phone at the employee, who followed him out of the store to admonish him. At that point, Thompson allegedly produced an open knife and made “several swinging motions” at the victim. The man was physically unharmed, he said, but was in fear for his safety. Another employee confirmed the victim’s version of events, and security footage allegedly matched what they said occurred inside the store. An employee of a nearby convenience store allegedly saw Thompson produce the knife and swing it at the victim.
Thompson was reportedly found shortly after the incident walking on nearby railroad tracks and was placed in custody without incident. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 19.
LINDSAY RENNER-WOOD