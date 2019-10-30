Newburg woman accused of abuse
A Newburg woman, 35-year-old Ariel Dawn Renfro, was arrested and later released on her own recognizance after being charged with two counts apiece of second-degree assault and child abuse.
Officers were called to Renfro’s residence around 9 p.m. Oct. 17 for reported physical child abuse, per the charging documents. Renfro was allegedly noticeably intoxicated when she answered the door, and would not tell officers what had happened short of saying there was “an argument.”
The victims, both relatives of Renfro’s aged 15 and 12, said they were watching television inside when she “stormed into the house and began yelling at both of them.” Renfro reportedly became irate as the teenagers “questioned” her, they said, and allegedly choked the 15-year-old and threw the 12-year-old into a wall. A third adult witness allegedly confirmed this version of events. Renfro was taken into custody and released on her own recognizance Oct. 21. No further court dates were listed online at press time.
Two arrested for alleged drugs, guns
Two men were arrested Oct. 22 after a traffic stop allegedly unearthed drugs and a gun in the car they were in.
Kyrahn Alexander Perez, a 23-year-old Waldorf man, and 22-year-old Antonio Tyrell Toye of Aquasco were pulled over around 12:45 a.m. as the vehicle they were in reportedly did not have a front license plate attached, the statement of charges says. Officer Ondrish of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office wrote in the report that he smelled “the strong odor of marijuana” in the vehicle and requested assistance from a second officer. Once backup had arrived, Perez and Toye were asked to step out of the car and did so.
Perez allegedly told police he had a marijuana grinder in the car and nothing else. A search of the vehicle allegedly returned 13 THC vape cartridges, a loaded handgun and approximately 280 grams of marijuana. Toye also allegedly had a loaded weapon on his person. The weapon found in the vehicle was allegedly determined to be stolen following a database check. Once in custody, Toye was also allegedly found to have counterfeit money on his person. Perez allegedly told officers the marijuana was his.
Perez and Toye were both charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance with a firearm and weapons offenses. Perez received additional theft and traffic offenses, and Toye was charged for the counterfeit currency. Perez was ordered held without bond and has a Nov. 19 preliminary hearing. Toye was released on his own recognizance and has a preliminary hearing scheduled Nov. 22.
La Plata woman allegedly assaulted repo drivers
For allegedly brandishing a knife and making threats toward two tow truck drivers, a La Plata woman was arrested Oct. 24.
According to the statement of charges, police responded to a Home Place residence in La Plata for a reported disorderly subject with a knife around 1:55 a.m. Once there, Officer Conner of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office wrote in the report, he learned 61-year-old Marilynn Ann Kirk allegedly “confronted two vehicle repossession workers with a knife and then proceeded to charge towards [fellow sheriff’s officer] Cpl. Coulby while still brandishing the weapon upon his arrival on the scene.”
The two repossession workers told Conner that when they arrived at the address, Kirk allegedly came outside to confront them. Kirk was “acting crazy,” the men told police, and tried to use multiple objects to pry the tires from their tow truck. She then allegedly grabbed “a large Bowie knife” and tried stabbing the tires before advancing on one of the men with the knife. Both men reportedly provided consistent versions of the events.
Cpl. Coulby, per the report, told Conner the woman allegedly approached him with the knife and refused to drop it when ordered to do so, saying “Just shoot me.”
“Eventually the defendant dropped the knife,” and Cpl. Coulby placed her under arrest, Conner’s report says. Kirk allegedly admitted she had brandished the knife at the workers to Conner.
Kirk is charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property. She was released on her own recognizance Oct. 25 after first being held on a $5,000 percentage bond. Kirk has a preliminary district court hearing Nov. 19.
LINDSAY RENNER-WOOD