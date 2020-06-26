Police briefs

La Plata man charged with assault
A La Plata man was charged on Saturday, June 20 with first-degree assault and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure after an incident that took place May 1.
According to charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office Pfc. McPherson, at about 8 p.m., officers responded to Knollcrest Lane for an assault with a weapon. The victim said that after arguing with David Matthew Thompson, 35, Thompson allegedly went back into his residence, retrieved a long gun and came back out to threaten the victim.
Thompson allegedly pointed the gun at the victim and stated, “I’m going to put a hole in you.” The victim was approximately 40 feet from Thompson at the time. The victim said he feared for his life, so he retreated back into his car and left the area. The gun was allegedly found to be a BB/pellet gun.
Thompson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
Owings man charged with assault
An Owings man was charged with first- and second-degree assault after an incident that took place on Thursday, June 18.
Documents filed by Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Quigley stated that officers were dispatched shortly before 7 p.m. to a call for an aggressive driver swerving in and out of traffic, passing vehicles on the shoulder and brandishing a knife to other vehicles on Crain Highway in the area of Bel Alton. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was identified as Sidney Frank Wenk, 56.
Officers allegedly spotted open alcoholic beverage cans and a knife sticking out between the armrest and passenger seat. A victim was contacted who alleged that Wenk threatened him with a dark-colored, 3- to 4-inch blade by waving the knife at him through the passenger side window while cursing several times.
The victim alleged the incident started when he maneuvered around Wenk’s vehicle and honked his horn, when Wenk became irate and began chasing him. After being transported to the Charles County Detention Center, Wenk allegedly became combative and noncompliant and had to be taken to the ground by correctional officers twice.
Wenk was released on his own recognizance on Monday and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 13.
White Plains woman charged with motor vehicle theft
A White Plains woman was charged on Thursday, June 18 with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and two counts of felony theft after an investigation that began April 20.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Williams’ statement of charges, when the victim returned home from work, his keys and vehicle were missing. After talking to Laronia Denise Proctor, 46, via telephone, she confirmed she was in possession of the victim’s vehicle and had no intention of returning it.
On May 13, officers spoke to Proctor on the phone, who identified herself. She allegedly confirmed she was in possession of the victim’s vehicle and maintained that he had allowed her to use it. Officers requested Proctor to return the vehicle instantly.
The victim said that Proctor has allegedly received several speeding and red light citations in his vehicle, which is ultimately his responsibility. As of filing documents, Proctor allegedly has yet to return the vehicle. The value of the vehicle is estimated at $8,000.
Proctor’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
RYAN VOLLAND
Maryland joins system for registered sex offenders
In April, Maryland joined the OffenderWatch sex offender registry network through statewide implementation, according to a press release from the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.
The system allows law enforcement agencies to save thousands of hours in administrative time and improve investigations with accurate, detailed record keeping.
The implementation of the network will help Maryland agencies work more efficiently to manage offenders at local, state and federal levels.
Every Maryland law enforcement agency that manages or accesses registered sex offender data will be able to collaborate on sex offender records, aid each other in investigations and easily share notifications with the public. These agencies are to include sheriff’s offices, police departments and the Federal Bureau of Investigations. Maryland residents can also sign up for free email alerts when a registered sex offender moves into their neighborhood.
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000.
Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips. For more information about the P3 program, go to www.p3intel.com.
Fire marshal protects
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fires and explosions through a comprehensive program of education, inspection, investigation and fire engineering.
For more information on fire safety, call 1-800-525-3124 or go to mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal/Pages/StateFireMarshal.aspx.
Sheriff’s office established in 1658
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service law enforcement agency comprised of more than 600 police, corrections and civilian personnel responsible for protecting more than 160,000 residents.
The sheriff’s office was accredited by the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies in 2001 and has been designated as a CALEA Gold Standard of Excellence agency since 2011.
Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.
RYAN VOLLAND