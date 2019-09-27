Pomfret man made alleged threats with a rifle
A Pomfret man was ordered held without bond and later released on his own recognizance after allegedly making threats while brandishing a weapon.
On Sept. 23, the statement of charges said, officers responded to a residence for a reported assault. There, they learned 45-year-old David Lee Chase, while in the course of an argument with another resident allegedly went and procured a rifle. Chase allegedly approached the victim with the weapon as he cocked it and made menacing statements.
Chase was arrested without incident. Police retrieved a loaded 12-gauge shotgun from the home. A protective order the victim had against Chase was dismissed earlier that day, the report says. Chase was charged with second- and first-degree assault and released Sept. 25. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 22.
Indian Head man accused of shoving officer
An Indian Head man, 39-year-old Johnnie Marcus Dailey, was charged Sept. 24 with second-degree assault on law enforcement and second-degree assault after allegedly becoming physical with an officer responding to a call.
The statement of charges says Dailey and a woman were allegedly involved in “a mutual assault,” which Cpl. Coulby and Pfc. Zachmeier of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were helping “facilitate a peaceful resolution” for as it was determined to be a domestic incident. In the course of the mediation, Dailey allegedly became irate and “pushed Cpl. Coulby away with his hands, knocking [him] back several feet.” He was subsequently arrested.
Dailey was released on his own recognizance Sept. 25 and has a district court trial Nov. 8.
Woman accused of stabbing with broken pipe
A 54-year-old Indian Head woman was charged with second-degree assault and held on a percentage bond after allegedly stabbing a man with broken bits of a glass pipe Sept. 23.
Police were dispatched to a Jenkins Road home around 11:07 p.m. that night for reported drug use, the statement of charges says. There, a woman later identified as Kimberly Jean McGinnis said she happened upon the victim “smoking crack” in the bathroom, which led to a fight.
McGinnis allegedly said she took the pipe the victim was using and that she may have hit him in the head during the fight. The victim told police he was asleep when McGinnis allegedly hit him with the pipe, chipping his tooth and cutting his lip. She then allegedly cut him several more times with the pieces. The victim was observed to have wounds consistent with being struck and cut in the face, the report says.
McGinnis was released from commitment Sept. 24 and will appear for a district court trial Nov. 15.
Cash reward offered for tips
LINDSAY RENNER-WOOD