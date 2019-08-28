Waldorf woman arrested for alleged theft, drugs
A Waldorf woman is being held without bond after allegedly being found in possession of drugs and stolen goods last week.
According to charging documents, officers were called to the Dollar General in Festival Plaza on Aug. 24 for a report of a woman smoking crack cocaine. Once there, officers found a woman matching the description of the suspect provided to dispatchers in one of the aisles in the store. The woman, identified as 34-year-old Stephanie Marie Brunner, told police she was smoking a cigarette and not drugs.
Brunner consented to a search of her property. Officers allegedly found crack cocaine and heroin, along with the corresponding paraphernalia. Brunner was also allegedly found in possession of a bag of stolen tank tops from the store, valued at $9.49.
Brunner was taken into custody without incident and charged with theft, along with two counts each of drug and paraphernalia possession. Online court records show she is being held without bond as of Aug. 26. A district court trial is scheduled Oct. 1 in this matter. Records also show Brunner is awaiting trial in district court in relation to thefts from October 2018 and April. Those are respectively scheduled for Sept. 18 and Sept. 10.
Nanjemoy man accused of day care disturbance
A Nanjemoy man, 19-year-old James Shaw Carter, was arrested last week and later released on his own recognizance after allegedly creating a disturbance at a La Plata child care facility.
Per the statement of charges, officers arrived at Paiges of Time Early Learning Center on Kent Avenue on Aug. 22 for a report of a suspicious individual. A witness told officers the suspect, later identified as Carter, allegedly entered the day care lobby and rifled through some objects before leaving.
Carter told officers he was never inside the day care. Video surveillance allegedly shows Carter in the lobby as he “rummaged through a box and took out a blue bag” before leaving. When officers went to arrest Carter, he allegedly resisted their attempts.
Carter was charged with resisting arrest and theft of less than $100 in value. He was released on his own recognizance Aug. 26 after originally being ordered held in default. He will appear in court for a district court trial Oct. 26.
Man allegedly threatened fencing business employees
A 39-year-old Waldorf man, Joseph Henry Forbes, is being held without bond after being charged Aug. 21 with making a threat of mass violence.
Around 4:45 p.m., according to the statement of charges, officers responded to Clinton Fence in Waldorf for a reported threat. Officers were told Forbes was upset about his pay, and allegedly said “if he continued working at Clinton Fence, he would shoot up the place and save a bullet for himself using his father’s [.357 magnum revolver].” Another employee told police they were fearful Forbes would make good on his threats.
Forbes was arrested Aug. 22 and ordered held without bond, which a judge upheld the next day. A district court trial is set for Oct. 8.
Online court records show Forbes previously pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in October 2012. An additional charge of attempted second-degree murder in that case was listed as nolle prosequi, meaning the charge was not prosecuted.
Port Tobacco man arrested on multiple warrants
A 22-year-old Port Tobacco man is being held without bond after being arrested Aug. 17 on multiple outstanding warrants.
Officers arrested Jerrell Antwaun Johnson in the attic of a Travers Road residence. On Aug. 16, Johnson allegedly broke into a Woodland Drive residence in Indian Head between 6 and 7:30 a.m. Johnson allegedly took a rear window of the home off its track and broke the latch to gain entry. When he was arrested, five bottles of different pills he had allegedly stolen from the home were found in his possession. Each bottle was valued at $100, per the statement of charges.
According to online records, at the time of his arrest Johnson was also wanted in connection to a multitude of recent incidents. These include a July 31 incident in which Johnson was charged with attempted first- and second-degree rape, first- and second-degree assault, robbery and theft; an Aug. 4 warrant for assault and robbery; and bench warrants related to May 14, May 15, June 5 and June 24 offenses. He is scheduled to appear in district court Sept. 11.
