Police briefs

Waldorf man charged with assault
A Waldorf man was charged with first- and second-degree assault after an incident that occurred May 10.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Brown’s statement of charges, officers were told by a victim that Jacari Tryvell Long, 21, allegedly assaulted her by choking her with both hands around her throat. Long allegedly choked the victim for about 15 seconds and she was unable to breathe for about 10 seconds.
Long then allegedly began to punch the victim in the face about 10 times with his left fist. While he was punching the victim, she began to lose consciousness. When she came to, Long was allegedly still punching her.
Physical injury was noted on the victim by redness to the back of her neck, left eye and cheek. She also had a cut on her left hand and was bleeding from her nose. The victim complained to officers of a headache, believing she may have suffered a concussion.
Long’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.
Man charged with disorderly conduct
A Waldorf man was arrested and subsequently charged with disorderly conduct and failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order after an event that took place May 10.
According to charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Weinmann, shortly before 4 a.m., officers responded to Gerry Court in reference to a disorderly conduct subject for the fourth time in an hour. The previous times, officers observed Michael David Hutchinson, 37, allegedly acting disorderly in the street and screaming at residence owners.
Hutchinson was asked by officers to stop each time, and the fourth time, he was again in the street yelling at a female in the yard who was disturbed by his actions. Hutchinson allegedly yelled profanities multiple times and when given a lawful order to stop, he continued and was subsequently arrested.
Hutchinson was released on his own recognizance the same day and his trial is scheduled for July 31.
