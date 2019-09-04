Inmate charged with violating protective order with phone calls
A Newburg man awaiting trial in Charles County Circuit Court for attempted second-degree murder and rape, along with first- and second-degree assault, was charged Aug. 27 with nine counts of violation of a protective order for allegedly making multiple calls to the victim in the case.
Online court records show 39-year-old Richard Dale Mitchell was arrested and taken into custody June 25 after being charged in district court June 17 with first- and second-degree rape, third- and fourth-degree sex offense, first- and second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property. He was indicted on the existing charges in circuit court July 12.
According to the Aug. 27 statement of charges, a temporary protective order in the June case was first issued following a “violent domestic assault” June 24, with a final protective order that expires July 8, 2020, having been issued July 8. The terms of the order dictate Mitchell is not to contact the victim in the case. Jailhouse phone records show Mitchell allegedly contacted her multiple times between June 29 and Aug. 18 and had conversations lasting up to 22 minutes.
Mitchell is currently being held on $100,000 bond. Jury trial in circuit court is scheduled Nov. 18, with pre-trial motions currently set Nov. 12.
Charlotte Hall man allegedly stole, pawned music equipment
A Charlotte Hall man was charged via summons Aug. 29 with six counts of theft and two of theft scheme for allegedly stealing and selling multiple amplifiers and a Fender Telecaster guitar to local businesses.
Derek Lloyd Basulto, 25, allegedly stole three amplifiers valued at $3,000, $400 and $6,000, along with the $5,000 guitar from the home of a La Plata man who hired him to do maintenance work on his home. The victim made a report to the police Aug. 24, according to the statement of charges, and said Basulto was the only individual with access to the part of his home the equipment was kept in that could have committed the theft.
Contacted by the police by telephone the same day, Basulto allegedly confessed to the thefts, saying he was suffering from multiple severe drug addictions.
Police learned the amplifiers had been sold to two different Waldorf pawn shops, and the guitar to a La Plata music store between Aug. 19 and 22. Only one of the amplifiers was unable to be recovered, as it had been sold through the store’s eBay account already.
Basulto is charged both with the theft of the items and for money he recouped for allegedly selling the items to the businesses.
Man charged with theft, assault after mall brawl
Fritzgerald Donald Adorkor, 25, of Waldorf was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with resisting arrest, theft of less than $100, second-degree assault and theft between $100 and $1,500 after an alleged altercation with law enforcement at St. Charles Town Center.
Per the statement of charges, officers were contacted about a theft in progress at the Waldorf mall by security shortly after 11 a.m. last week and provided a description of the suspect, whom they said a security officer was following in one of their vehicles. Officer O’Shields of the sheriff’s office spotted the man later identified as Adorkor, and when they made contact he allegedly immediately became “belligerent.”
Noting “a small pocket knife in the outside pocket of his purse that was within reach of his hands,” O’Shields attempted to remove the knife. Fritzgerald objected, saying he didn’t consent to a search of his person and allegedly “slammed” his elbow into the officer’s chest. O’Shields took the weapon and explained why, per the report, and when he attempted to continue the search Adorkor allegedly struck the officer in the chest a second time, and an alleged third time when O’Shields attempted to search his bag.
Adorkor was taken into custody. An employee of the store Adorkor is accused of stealing from told police Adorkor allegedly tried on a pair of jeans, valued at $230 and came out of the dressing room wearing them and began to exit the store. The jeans he was wearing when he came in were allegedly on the floor of the dressing room with the tags from the stolen pair, including the security tag.
As of Aug. 30, Fritzgerald is being held on $1,500 bond at the Charles County Detention Center. He is currently awaiting trial in multiple other matters in district court, according to online court records, including theft of less than $100 on June 24; trespassing on July 9; violating a protective order on Aug. 11 and 12; misuse of a telephone to make repeated calls on Aug. 22; and failure to obey lawful orders and disturbing the peace on Aug. 24.
Oxon Hill man charged with stealing friend’s car
A 61-year-old Oxon Hill man was arrested and later released on his own recognizance for allegedly stealing a friend’s car.
Micah Lamont Swann was pulled over Aug. 26 while traveling in the area of Mattawoman Beantown Road and Route 5 in Waldorf, according to the statement of charges written by Officer C. Phillips of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, after the 2008 Toyota Tundra he was traveling in was allegedly flagged as stolen. Swann allegedly told police he had permission to drive the car until a week prior. He was supposed to return the car, he said, but allegedly “decided he was not going to.”
The owner is a friend, Swann allegedly said, and he didn’t know why it was reported as stolen. Passengers in the vehicle allegedly said they had seen Swann driving it earlier in the week.
Swann was charged with theft between $1,500 and $25,000, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle. He was originally ordered held on a $5,000 percentage bond before he was released on his own recognizance June 28, per online court records. A district court trial is set for Oct. 16.
Cash reward offered for tips
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.
Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips.
LINDSAY RENNER-WOOD