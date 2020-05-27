Police briefs

Fire reported at Waldorf hotel
A malicious fire was reported at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on Crain Highway in Waldorf on Saturday.
According to a press release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, shortly after 4:45 p.m., five firefighters from the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded to the hotel for the reported fire. The fire took about five minutes to control and was discovered in one of the rooms of the hotel by a clerk.
The fire caused an estimated $5,000 in structural damage and $100 in content damage. According to the release, a trash can had been intentionally set on fire and found under the sink in the bathroom of the room. The preliminary cause is deemed to be incendiary and both the smoke alarm and sprinkler were activated.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact 443-550-6835.
North Carolina man charged with vehicle theft
A Salisbury, N.C., man was charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and felony theft after an incident that occurred May 14.
According to charging documents from Maryland Transportation Authority Cpl. Harris, shortly before 8:15 p.m., patrol vehicles were stationed in the area of U.S. 301 northbound at mile marker 3. At the time, northbound at mile marker 0.1 the stationary license plate reader system sounded the alarm for a stolen vehicle bearing a plate that was displayed on a white Hyundai trailer.
A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle at mile marker 5, and the vehicle was confirmed stolen out of North Carolina as reported by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department. The operator, Alonzo Dontez Shropshire, 30, was taken into custody.
Shropshire allegedly stated that he had no idea the vehicle was stolen. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Department valued the vehicle at $25,000.
Shropshire posted his $1,500 bond and his trial is scheduled for Aug. 12.
La Plata man charged with disorderly conduct
A La Plata man was charged with disorderly conduct, failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order and disturbing the peace after an incident that occurred May 13.
According to charging documents from La Plata Police Department officer Fields, around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to Patuxent Court for the report of a large group gathering in the parking lot. The group was asked to disperse and allegedly all complied except Justin Thomas Smoot, 31.
Smoot was allegedly pulled inside a residence by friends, then came back outside and was more belligerent than before. Smoot was allegedly forcefully pulled inside the residence by friends again, then began yelling at his friends that he was going back outside.
Once outside, Smoot allegedly began yelling at some neighbors standing outside. About 10 people witnessed the incident. Smoot was released on his own recognizance on May 14. His trial is scheduled for Aug. 4.
Waldorf woman charged with assault
A Waldorf woman was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property after an incident that occurred May 12.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Bigelow’s statement of charges, shortly after 12:45 a.m., officers responded to the Waldorf District 3 station for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, contact was made with a victim who stated Lindsay Danielle Perkins, 27, assaulted him at Promenade Place.
The victim stated that he returned from work at around 9:30 p.m., at which point Perkins allegedly started yelling at him for not answering his mobile phone.
Perkins allegedly followed the victim into a bathroom and started to push and scratch him in the chest and face, causing cuts to his neck and right side of his face.
Perkins allegedly retrieved a baseball bat and began to swing at the victim two to three times. The victim sustained injuries to his right arm including swelling and red marks. Perkins also allegedly grabbed the victim’s keys and struck him on the right side of the face.
Injuries to the victim’s right hand, forearm, bicep, neck and face were observed by officers. Perkins was released on her own recognizance on Wednesday and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26.
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000.
Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips. For more information about the P3 program, go to www.p3intel.com.
RYAN VOLLAND