Police briefs

Clinton man charged with assault, resisting arrest
According to charging documents from the La Plata Police Department, on May 30, a Clinton man was charged with first- and second-degree assault and an array of less severe charges.
According to documents filed by Officer Smith, officers responded to a reported stabbing. The victim was then found bleeding with several puncture wounds.
The victim told officers the defendant, Kevin McGutherie, 28, of Clinton arrived at the victim’s house via an Uber and was “already drinking.” McGutherie allegedly then became agitated, and the interaction became physical.
McGutherie then allegedly started swinging an alcohol bottle, striking the victim in the face and a puncture injury resulted. When McGutherie was loaded into the police vehicle, he allegedly was fighting with officers, flailing his body and struck an officer in the head and neck area, leading to a resisting arrest charge.
Additionally, a laptop with an estimated value of $689.39 was located on the defendant and was stolen from the home of the victim. McGutherie was released on his own recognizance on June 1 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 1.
MORGAN DUNLOP
Waldorf woman charged with vehicle theft
A Waldorf woman was charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and felony theft after an incident that occurred Sunday.
According to Maryland Transportation Authority Officer. Harmon’s statement of charges, at around 9:45 p.m., officers were stationed on U.S. 301 northbound at mile marker 3.2. At the time, northbound at mile marker 0.1 the stationary license plate reader system sounded an alarm for a stolen vehicle, a gray Ford Edge.
Officers contacted dispatch and confirmed the vehicle as stolen from a Waldorf rental vehicle dealership. Officers conducted a traffic stop and detained the operator and passengers. The operator was identified as Suzanne S. Freeman, 56.
Freeman alleged that her mother was the one who rented the vehicle, paid $3,500 for it in March and it was not stolen. Freeman was released on her own recognizance on Monday and her trial is scheduled for Oct. 14.
Indian Head woman charged with assault, resisting arrest
An Indian Head woman was charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after an incident that occurred Saturday night.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Garner’s statement of charges, shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Cypress Place for the report of a large fight. Upon arrival, numerous people were observed yelling and using profanities at each other. Kaitlin Nicole Hutchins, 22, was observed by officers being held back by a neighbor to prevent her from fighting someone else.
Hutchins allegedly fled the scene using profanities and yelling at officers. Hutchins was observed moments later running down a sidewalk with a pair of shoes in her hand. She resumed yelling profanities at officers, got to the end of the sidewalk and threw a shoe at officers.
Hutchins then allegedly charged officers and struck one in the chest with the other shoe. She was placed under arrest and allegedly began kicking, turning over and pulling her hands away. Hutchins was eventually controlled, taken to a police cruiser and transported to the Charles County Detention Center without further incident.
Hutchins posted her $2,500 bond Sunday and her trial is scheduled for Oct. 20.
Man charged with theft
A Waldorf man was charged with felony and misdemeanor theft after an investigation concluded on June 6.
According to Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Austin’s statement of charges, on June 5 at about 7:15 p.m., officers met with a store manager in White Plains regarding a series of thefts committed by a former employee. The store manager alleged that Dominique Anthony Johnson, 28, was conducting a number of unordinary and concerning voided transactions.
Johnson’s employment was suspended on May 19 and an internal investigation was conducted.
The store manager told officers the investigation identified Johnson as having processed then voided 270 separate cash transactions, totaling $1,899.71, with various patrons of the business, from April 15 to May 18.
Johnson allegedly stole the United States currency from these transactions. The business wishes to prosecute Johnson for the alleged thefts. Johnson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 24.
RYAN VOLLAND