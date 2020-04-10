Police briefs

Accidental fire burns up truck
An accidental fire heavily damaged a 2005 Dodge Dakota pickup truck Sunday in Waldorf.
At 10:17 p.m., the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department was called to 8640 Valley Drive for the report of a vehicle fire, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Firefighters took 20 minutes to get the blaze under control. The truck was parked in the driveway of the home and the fire was contained to the vehicle, according to a fire marshal’s press release.
“The investigation revealed the fire originated in the bed of the truck and was determined to be accidental,” the press release stated. No injuries were reported, but the estimated loss was a total of $4,500. The truck “sustained significant damage to the bed and passenger compartment,” the fire marshal reported.
Fire code doesn’t require minimum number of entrances
Retail stores are permitted to restrict the number of entrances, but all required interior emergency exits must remain unobstructed, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said in a press release.
Many businesses have recently taken steps to limit the number of customers in their stores in an effort to comply with social distancing requirements. In many cases, they have started to restrict the number of entrances into their establishments, according to the press release. This effort allows them to maintain an accurate count of customers entering and exiting the business.These restrictions have generated statewide concerns from citizens and patrons of the businesses over fears of fire code violations, the State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci said in the release.
The State Fire Prevention Code does not require a minimum number of entrances into any mercantile store, Geraci said in the release. Stores are permitted to restrict entrances to a smaller number than normal. However, it is essential that all required interior emergency exits are clear of any obstructions and available in the event of an emergency.
These exits are permitted to be marked as “for use in an emergency only” with signage or employees posted at the exits. Geraci said all business owners, managers and patrons should promote and use current guidelines on essential travel and social distancing. “In the course of this public health emergency, existing fire safety protection requirements should continue to be maintained,” he said in the release.
DARWIN WEIGEL
MORGAN DUNLOP