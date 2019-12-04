Troopers have busy holiday weekend
Maryland State Police are investigating numerous incidents from the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, including three fatal crashes. Overall, troopers responded to 2,943 calls for service, including 409 crashes from Wednesday through Sunday. In addition, state police recorded 119 arrests for impaired driving and 124 criminal arrests, while also issuing 4,442 citations and 4,894 warnings, according to an MSP press release.
Troopers also responded to two separate multi-vehicle crashes, one in western Maryland and one on the Eastern Shore. A 58-vehicle incident in Garrett County around noon on Sunday sent at least 10 people to the hospital and remains under investigation. Another multi-vehicle crash Sunday night on the Eastern Shore along Route 50 near Memory Gardens Lane in Hebron also remains under investigation.
State Police also are investigating fatal crashes including one late Saturday night in St. Mary’s County, one Sunday in Caroline County and one Monday morning in Beltsville.
Starting last Wednesday, Nov. 27, troopers conducted targeted impaired-driving enforcement efforts at locations around the state based on historic trends of having a high volume of impaired driving incidents. One of those initiatives in Worcester County resulted in 92 traffic stops with nine drivers arrested for driving under the influence.
Friday afternoon, the Maryland State Police Aviation Command was called in to hoist an injured hiker from a ravine in Allegany County to transport the injured person to the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center in Cumberland.
With Christmas and New Year’s on the way, troopers urge travelers not to drive distracted, impaired or aggressively. Drivers should plan for a designated driver, or choose a sober ride home, to help keep Maryland highways safe throughout the holiday season.
White Plains man accused of Walmart disturbance
A 77-year-old White Plains man, Jerry Morton Feith, was arrested and later released on his own recognizance Nov. 30 after allegedly refusing to leave the premises at Walmart in La Plata when told to do so.
Per charging documents prepared by Officer Johnston of the La Plata Police Department, around 5:15 p.m. Johnston was at the store when approached by a loss prevention officer about “a suspect passing out flyers.” The employee told Johnston the man, later identified as Feith, had been told three days prior he was not permitted to pass out the flyers. Feith reportedly became angry and demanded to speak with a manager.
The loss prevention officer told Feith “several times” to leave but Feith allegedly refused to do so, and the employee asked Johnston to intercede. Feith was allegedly asked “more than 20 times” to leave and refused. When told he was going to be placed under arrest, Feith allegedly “started to walk slowly to the front of the store stopping every few feet.” Johnston reportedly advised Feith he would be placed under arrest if he stopped walking, and Feith allegedly “walked approximately 30 feet then stopped again and took a camera out of his pocket and started taking pictures of [the employee and Johnston].”
Feith has a scheduled Jan. 14 trial in district court, per online court records.
Cash reward offered
Fire marshal protects citizens
Sheriff’s office established in 1658
