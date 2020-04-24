Police briefs

Waldorf man charged with assault
A Waldorf man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault after an alleged domestic incident that occurred Sunday.
Per charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office’s Cpl. Cook, officers responded to Leonardtown Road for the report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, who was allegedly sitting on the ground with blood on her face and blood coming from her nose.
Earlier responding officers reported that a vehicle was seen on Leonardtown Road with the passenger door open and the victim yelling for help with a bloody face. The victim alleged that she and her boyfriend, Stanley A. Kramer, 59, were arguing when he got mad and hit her in the face. Kramer allegedly said that they were arguing, she was scratching him and he swung his arm and his forearm must have hit the victim in the face. The victim was transported to the hospital in an ambulance.
Kramer was released on his own recognizance on Sunday. His trial is scheduled for July 7.
Two charged in domestic incident
A Waldorf man and Suitland woman were both charged with second-degree assault after an incident that occurred April 10.
According to La Plata Police Department Officer Piersa’s statement of charges, shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to Harford Street in La Plata for the report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Travon Laque Tolson, 20, who allegedly said “Well, she’s going to say I hit her, but I didn’t,” while pointing to Angela Kaniya Haynes, 18.
Tolson allegedly said he called Haynes to get his phone back from her and have a conversation. An argument allegedly ensued and he asked her to leave the apartment he was in. Haynes allegedly grabbed Tolson’s phone and threw it, breaking it, then slapped him with an open hand on the right side of his face.
Tolson allegedly stated that he didn’t want to “mess his situation up,” and claimed there were no witnesses. Officers investigated the area and all persons present did not see or hear any of the altercation, except a female walking in the area saying Tolson hit her.
Haynes allegedly stated that Tolson was arguing with her and pushed her, causing her to drop his phone, possibly damaging it. Haynes alleged that when she tried to leave, Tolson struck her with an open hand to the right cheek. Haynes then allegedly dropped her phone, Tolson stepped on it, Haynes grabbed Tolson’s hands to keep him away from her and shoved him back. Haynes then called police.
No visible signs of injury were observed on Haynes or Tolson. Tolson allegedly mentioned being in prior altercations with Haynes, one approximately two weeks prior to the April 10 altercation that the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to. Haynes and Tolson both have preliminary hearings scheduled for June 15.
Woman charged with assault
A La Plata woman was charged with second-degree assault after an incident that occurred April 19.
According to charging documents from La Plata Police Department Officer Piersa, at around 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Washington Avenue for the report of an assault in progress. Arriving officers made contact with a group of females, including Eunice Lucille Whalen, 57.
Whalen allegedly stated she was a co-owner of the property and had been having problems with a tenant, known by her to abuse drugs and had been texting Whalen earlier with profanities that were ignored. Whalen alleged that the tenant approached her, she dismissed the tenant, and the tenant got enraged and spat in her face.
Whalen allegedly got into a physical altercation with the tenant and hit her somewhere in the face. The tenant alleged that she was approached by Whalen, followed, then grabbed and attacked by her. The tenant alleged that Whalen punched her right eye with an open fist and had noticeable swelling around her right eye.
Eyewitness accounts related to Whalen were allegedly similar to the claims Whalen made, however, there were no cameras in the area and no independent witnesses. Whalen has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 22.
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000.
Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips. For more information about the P3 program, go to www.p3intel.com.
Fire marshal protects
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fires and explosions through a comprehensive program of education, inspection, investigation and fire engineering.
For more information on fire safety, call 1-800-525-3124 or go to mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal/Pages/StateFireMarshal.aspx.
Sheriff’s office established in 1658
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service law enforcement agency comprised of more than 600 police, corrections and civilian personnel responsible for protecting more than 160,000 residents. The sheriff’s office was accredited by the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies in 2001 and has been designated as a CALEA Gold Standard of Excellence agency since 2011. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.
RYAN VOLLAND