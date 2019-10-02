Waldorf man charged with child sex crimes
A Waldorf man, 46-year-old Christopher Anthony Goldbeck, is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center after being arrested Sept. 27 for alleged sex crimes committed in 2017.
Police began investigating alleged offenses committed against a 12-year-old on Aug. 27, according to the statement of charges. During an Aug. 29 interview, the victim told police that Goldbeck allegedly forced them to watch pornography and perform various sex acts. The victim was 10 years old at the time of the assaults. Because of their age, their identity is shielded in court documents.
A search warrant was executed at Goldbeck’s home Sept. 26, and he agreed to police questioning. He allegedly admitted to the crimes, which he said occurred between August and October 2017.
The charges levied against Goldbeck include second-degree rape, second-, third- and fourth-degree sex offenses, sodomy, perverted practice and second-degree assault. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Oct. 25.
PCP allegedly found in traffic stop
A Waldorf man was arrested and later released on his own recognizance after he was allegedly found with drugs during a traffic stop Sept. 27.
According to the statement of charges written by Officer Phillips of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, police pulled over 33-year-old Byron Darrell Harrison II near Western Parkway and Hamilton Road for a busted tail light.
Harrison allegedly appeared to be under the influence, as he was slurring his speech and would “space out” while answering questions from the officers.
A field sobriety test was initiated, and Harrison was deemed too intoxicated to be behind the wheel. When officers went to place him under arrest, Harrison allegedly “gave [Officer Phillips] a blank stare and did not listen to [the officer’s] orders.” He allegedly tensed up when Phillips and other officers went to place him in handcuffs and refused to get in the cruiser. Phillips wrote he “had to deliver multiple knee strikes and forcefully place [Harrison’s] legs in the vehicle to be able to shut the door.” When officers searched Harrison’s vehicle, they allegedly found approximately $400 worth of PCP and a cigarette recently dipped in the drug, along with a half-empty vodka bottle in the center console.
Along with traffic offenses Harrison was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and drug possession. He was released Sept. 28 and has a district court trial Nov. 19.
Women allegedly found with drugs, paraphernalia
Two Prince George’s County women were arrested in Waldorf Sept. 27 after allegedly being found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia outside of Target.
Police were called to the store for a report of a person possibly on drugs, the statement of charges says. In the parking lot, officers found 38-year-old Dawn Rena Aguilar of Upper Marlboro walking in and out of the store repeatedly, allegedly displaying signs of drug use. Aguilar told police she was waiting on her friend, later identified as 37-year-old Jennifer Michelle Riley of Clinton, to come out as Aguilar’s book bag was in the woman’s car.
Riley met police at her vehicle, in which they allegedly saw “in plain view” an uncapped needle. Riley allegedly told officers she is a heroin addict. When they searched her vehicle, they allegedly found approximately 15 more needles — two of which allegedly still contained heroin — and five glass pipes. Riley was then placed under arrest, the report says.
When police ran a check on Aguilar’s name, they discovered she had outstanding warrants in Calvert County, the statement of charges says. According to online court records, Aguilar had a bench warrant issued in Calvert County Circuit Court June 24 for failure to appear on multiple counts of theft, theft conspiracy and drug charges. Aguilar was placed under arrest. When police later retrieved her bag from Riley’s car, it allegedly contained a used needle containing suspected heroin and used glass pipes with “trace amounts of suspected cocaine.”
Both women were charged with two counts of drug possession and two counts of paraphernalia possession. Aguilar was originally held on a percentage bond and released later on her own recognizance Sept. 30. She has a Nov. 19 district court trial. Riley was released on her own recognizance Sept. 28 and also has a Nov. 19 district court trial date.
Nanjemoy man allegedly lied on gun license application
Stephen Eugene Calhoun, 52, was charged by summons with perjury on an affidavit Sept. 27 for allegedly lying on his gun license application in February about previous criminal convictions.
According to the statement of charges, Cpl. Matthew Pitcher of the Maryland State Police interviewed Calhoun at the La Plata barrack April 30 regarding the license application he submitted in February. In reviewing Calhoun’s application, Pitcher wrote, it was found he had allegedly falsely answered questions regarding his past criminal convictions.
Calhoun allegedly answered that he had no convictions for misdemeanors nor crimes of violence on two separate questions. Calhoun was convicted of malicious destruction of property and having a handgun on his person in Anne Arundel County in 1998 and 1999, respectively, along with a 2012 second-degree assault conviction in Charles County.
During the interview with the trooper, Calhoun allegedly said he was taking a firearms safety course at a Waldorf store, and the application was filled out during the class. Calhoun said the course instructor helped him fill out the application as he did not have the laptop required to do it himself, Pitcher wrote. Pitcher walked Calhoun through the application questions during the interview, and Calhoun allegedly said the instructor had not asked him some of the questions.
When Pitcher contacted the instructor by phone May 8, the instructor said he asked each question to Calhoun individually as the man stood over his shoulder. He allegedly confirmed Calhoun answered each question himself.
A preliminary district court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4.
LINDSAY RENNER-WOOD
