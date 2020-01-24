House fire determined accidental
The state fire marshal investigated the specifics of a Jan. 21 fire that damaged a house in Waldorf, according to a press release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Per the release, 40 firefighters from the Waldorf volunteer fire station responded to Maplewood Court for a reported fire first discovered by the owner around 4:45 a.m. Jan. 21. The fire was under control in 10 minutes and resulted in the estimated loss of $25,000 in contents and did $50,000 in structural damage to the two-story single family dwelling.
The fire originated in the living room of the home. Per the release, the fire is “determined to be accidental, caused by an electrical component located in the living room.”
The occupant was alerted by smoke detectors installed in the home and was able to escape without injury.
Waldorf man charged with robbery
A Waldorf man was arrested Jan. 14 in connection with a robbery that took place in October 2019.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office Pfc. B. Rash’s statement of charges, at about 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 the victim was “hanging out” at a playground on Husk Place in Waldorf. He was with Jontez Davon Dorsey, 20, of Waldorf and another suspect when Dorsey allegedly grabbed him and threw him on the ground. Once on the ground, the second suspect allegedly took an iPhone SE and an Apple Watch from the victim, with a total value at over $1,000.
The victim rose to his feet and intended on fighting Dorsey when two other unknown males began to approach him. The victim fled the scene and returned home, anticipating his mother’s return, according to the report.
The victim did not have any major injuries aside from soreness from being thrown on the ground.
Rash noted in the statement of charges that Dorsey and the other suspect were identified through email after the crime information report was published. A video of the incident was also posted on Instagram, but has since been taken down. The charges are assault, robbery and theft.
Dorsey is currently being held without bond in the Charles County Detention Center.
Arrest made for assault, handgun
A Waldorf man was arrested Jan. 11 for allegedly threatening another man with a handgun on Dec. 27.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office Pfc. MJ O’Shields’ statement of charges, the victim was at his property on the 10000 block of Shorter Place. The victim was located near the tree line when Sir Leander Evans Gamble, 50, of Waldorf approached him.
Gamble, who is known to the victim, reportedly pulled into the driveway quickly in his white work truck and got out to confront the victim, at which point he allegedly aimed a silver 9 mm handgun in the victim’s face.
Gamble allegedly stated that he was going to kill the victim and shouted obscenities at him. The victim then ran into the woods away from Gamble and contacted police. Gamble is charged with first- and second-degree assault, firearm use and handgun on person.
Gamble is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.
Waldorf man faces multiple charges including negligent, reckless driving
A Waldorf man was arrested on Jan. 13 and faces a list of charges, including reckless and negligent driving, possession with intent to distribute and eluding police.
Per the statement of charges, Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Stanley observed a black Suburban turn on Post Office road from St. Charles Parkway with illegal tint in each window, including the windshield. Officer Stanley attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled and took side streets attempting to escape while driving dangerously.
The vehicle turned onto St. Paul’s Drive, at which point the driver allegedly attempted to flee on foot, injuring his legs in the process. Officer Stanley arrested the driver and identified him as Melvin Aundre Smoot, 33, of Waldorf.
Stanley allegedly found 116 grams of marijuana, 37 grams of crack cocaine and 10 grams of powder cocaine in a gray shopping bag on Smoot’s person packaged for alleged distribution. There was also a plastic bag containing several smaller bags used for distribution.
Smoot was allegedly found to have $667 in small bills in his pants pocket. He is currently being held at Charles County Detention Center without bond.
Waldorf man charged with assault, disorderly conduct
A Waldorf man was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with assault and disorderly conduct after an alleged domestic incident.
Per Charle County Sheriff’s deputy McGill’s statement of charges, at about 4:15 p.m. officers responded to the 3900 block of Old Washington Road for a report of a domestic assault. Officers made contact with the victim who said Jerome Mundell Williams Jr., 27, of Waldorf allegedly assaulted her and left the residence in her vehicle. The victim stated that Williams wanted her keys from her purse and she did not want him to drive.
The victim stated that Williams tried to grab her purse when they began to struggle. Williams allegedly pushed her hard and took the purse, while the victim fell and injured her lower lip.
While officers spoke to the victim, Williams allegedly returned to the residence and was confronted. Officers asked how the victim’s lip was injured and he allegedly said she “deserved that.” Williams then reportedly stated that “she should have got more than that,” and that he “should have broke her jaw.”
While outside with officers, Williams began to shout obscenities at the officers. He shouted obscenities at the victim as she exited the house as well, allegedly yelling so loudly it drew neighbors, including one from across Route 925, to observe the scene.
Williams was released on his own recognizance on Jan. 16 and is due in court on March 24.
Waldorf man charged with drug and firearm possession
A Waldorf man was arrested on Jan. 15 and subsequently charged with possession of drugs, illegal possession of ammo and firearms with a felony conviction.
According to Charles County Sheriff’s deputy L. Smith’s statement of charges, at about 4:55 p.m. he was dispatched for a black Honda passenger car being driven with its rims on the pavement. Upon arrival, Smith made contact with Keith Goliday Greenfield, 66, of Waldorf.
Greenfield was allegedly in possession of paraphernalia used for preparing/injecting/inhaling a controlled dangerous substance — found inside an empty pack of cigarettes — and three bags of suspected heroin. Through further investigation, multiple weapons were allegedly found in the vehicle.
The weapons allegedly were a loaded 12-gauge pistol grip pump-action shotgun, a .375 caliber revolver loaded with hollow point rounds and a pellet rifle. And 410-gauge shotgun shells were allegedly found in the vehicle’s center console as well.
Greenfield is allegedly prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to prior felony convictions. He was released on his own recognizance on Jan. 17 and is due back in court on Feb. 14.
RYAN VOLLAND