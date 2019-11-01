Waldorf woman arrested on multiple warrants
A 30-year-old Waldorf woman, Martyna Brych, was taken into custody after her arrest for alleged shoplifting last week showed she had several outstanding warrants.
According to the statement of charges, Brych was questioned by police after loss prevention officers at the Acton Lane Wal-Mart allegedly observed Brych attempting to leave the store with children’s Halloween costumes and a shirt she had not purchased, valued at $53.90. When police spoke with Brych she allegedly misidentified herself originally, first as a 17-year-old and then by a different name.
After her identity was confirmed, the report says, it was discovered Brych was wanted on a few open warrants. Online court records show a summons was issued for Brych Oct. 19 for allegedly making a false statement to police Oct. 15, along with a January bench warrant for failure to appear in connection with a Nov. 2018 theft case. On Oct. 26 Brych was also determined to be a fugitive from justice in Virginia, where court records show she was wanted for felony larceny in Fairfax.
In the Virginia case, Brych was originally ordered held without bond which was later converted to $3,000 on Oct. 28. A hearing is scheduled in connection with the fugitive matter Nov. 22. In relation to the Oct. 25 case Brych was charged with making a false statement to police and theft, for which a district court trial is scheduled Dec. 10.
Man arrested for alleged assault
A Newburg man is in custody after allegedly choking a woman during the course of an argument in the early morning hours Oct. 25.
Per charging documents La Plata police were called to a Kent Avenue residence around 1:20 a.m. for a reported assault in progress. There, police allegedly observed 50-year-old Vaughn Ethen Holton and a woman in the front yard, and Holton had “both of his hands firmly wrapped around her neck” as he was “jerking [the victim’s] neck forward and backward.” Holton allegedly refused to obey officers’ orders to get on the ground until additional units arrived on the scene.
The victim told police the alleged assault began shortly before they arrived while she was in the restroom. Once she left, the woman said, Holton allegedly began to “assault and choke her,” moving from the bedroom to the living room to the front yard. Police also allegedly found a small bag of suspected crack cocaine on Holton’s person.
Holton was taken into custody, and while being interviewed by police allegedly confirmed he had choked the woman and was in possession of drugs at the time of his arrest. He was charged with drug possession, failure to obey lawful orders, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment and second-degree assault.
Holton was released on a cash bond Oct. 28. A district court trial is scheduled Dec. 10.
Man allegedly flung bottle at store clerk
A man was arrested and later released on his own recognizance after an alleged mid-day disturbance at a Waldorf shopping center Oct. 25.
According to the statement of charges, while patrolling near the Safeway on King Street in Waldorf around 12:30 p.m., the owner of a nearby liquor store approached officers about a man he claimed was in the process of stealing from his store. The man, later identified as 48-year-old Stacy Arthur Perkins of no fixed address, was stopped as he allegedly tried to run away.
Security footage allegedly showed Perkins enter the store and steal a cigar and beer, valued at $5.81 together. As he fled, the clerk tried to stop Perkins and he allegedly threw the beer bottle at him, which did not strike him.
Perkins was released Oct. 26 on his own recognizance after being charged with littering, second-degree assault, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct and theft of less than $100 in value. He has a scheduled Dec. 10 district court trial.
Detectives identify suspects in multiple robberies
Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have identified three men suspected in multiple robberies throughout the region, according to a recent press release.
On March 5, the release says, two suspects robbed the High Street Discount Pharmacy in Waldorf and took prescription medications. They struck again on March 21, when two suspects robbed the Northgate Care Pharmacy in Waldorf of prescription medication and currency.
Detectives assigned to the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division began a joint investigation with Prince George’s County Police and Montgomery County Police after recognizing a pattern of similar robberies. Throughout the investigation, multiple search warrants were executed which resulted in the identification of the suspects.
Tevon Marquell Martin, 23, Marquet Capree Boatwright, 19, and Tijuan Marquise Colbert, 21, all of Capitol Heights were indicted by a Charles County grand jury on charges including armed robbery, robbery, first-degree assault, use of a firearm during a violent crime, and two counts of theft over $1500. All three suspects were indicted on October 22.
Martin is being held in Montgomery County where he was arrested. Boatwright is being held in the Charles County Detention Center and Colbert is being held in Jessup. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. A. Bringley at (301) 609-6499.
Fire marshal protects citizens
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fires and explosions through a comprehensive program of education, inspection, investigation and fire engineering.
For more information on fire safety, call 1-800-525-3124 or go to mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal/Pages/StateFireMarshal.aspx.
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips.
Sheriff’s office established in 1658
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service law enforcement agency comprised of more than 600 police, corrections and civilian personnel responsible for protecting more than 160,000 residents. The sheriff’s office was accredited by the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies in 2001 and has been designated as a CALEA Gold Standard of Excellence agency since 2011. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.
LINDSAY RENNER-WOOD