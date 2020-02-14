District man charged with endangerment
A man who resides in Washington, D.C., has been charged with malicious destruction of property, intoxicated public disturbance and intoxicated endangerment after an incident on Feb. 1.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Jackson’s statement of charges, officers arrived at the 2400 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf where another officer was on scene with his weapon drawn and aimed at Samuel Eugene Price, 54, of Washington. The officer advised he gave Price several commands to stop reaching near him and Price allegedly yelled “what you gonna do to me boy” in the direction of Jackson.
Price was taken into custody and allegedly had trouble keeping his balance, as there was an odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath. Price allegedly said “yeah I’m drunk, I did it,” as a store’s door had the entire window pane smashed. Price allegedly hit a vehicle with his car when trying to leave the store as well. Price was released on his own recognizance on Feb. 2. His trial is scheduled for March 17.
Bryans Road man charged with attempted rape
A Bryans Road man has been charged with attempted second-degree rape, second-degree assault and indecent exposure after an incident that took place in his home on Jan. 31. Per Charles County Sheriff’s deputy Smith’s statement of charges, officers responded to Marshall Hall Road for a report of an attempted rape. Officers made contact with the victim who alleged that Earl Douglas Lindner, 53, attempted to rape her in the bathroom of the residence.
The victim alleged that as she was leaving the bathroom, Lindner pinned the victim’s hands above her head with one hand and used his other to pull her pants down and push her shirt up. Lindner allegedly had his body pressed against that of the victim’s and the victim could “feel his skin” against her, per charging documents. The victim was able to escape and informed officers that she was in fear of being raped by Lindner. Lindner was arrested at the scene and confessed to the attempted rape and admitted to having his genitalia exposed during the incident, according to the statement of charges. Lindner allegedly stated that when the victim resisted, he allowed her to get away.
Lindner is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28.
Man charged with assault
A Bryans Road man has been charged with second-degree assault after a domestic incident that occurred on Feb. 7.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Dove’s statement of charges, at around 3:40 p.m. officers responded to the 6000 block of Bryan’s View Way for the report of a domestic assault. Officers arrived and met with the victim who provided an impact statement.
The victim alleged that she entered the house where her boyfriend, Cozell Ryan Johnson, 32, was using the dating app Tinder. The victim allegedly confronted Johnson about using the app and the argument escalated. Johnson allegedly became enraged and began to kick and punch the victim.
Johnson then allegedly placed his hands around the victim’s neck and choked her. The victim allegedly had physical injuries from the altercation, including broken skin on the front of her neck and a red abrasion. Johnson was subsequently detained by officers.
Johnson was released on his own recognizance on Feb. 10. His trial is scheduled for March 24.
Bel Alton man charged with assault
A Bel Alton man was charged with first- and second-degree assault following an incident that took place in his home on Feb. 8.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Alpert’s statement of charges, shortly before 11:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 9600 block of Crain Highway. Officers arrived to find a victim bleeding from the neck with blood on his clothing, arms and hands.
The victim was allegedly cooking dinner in the residence shared with Steven Allen Proctor, 57, who allegedly exited his room carrying a small pen knife. Proctor allegedly began to make threatening comments to the victim, stating he was “going to cut [the victim’s] head off.”
Without being provoked, Proctor allegedly attacked the victim and cut the victim’s neck to the right of the esophagus, causing about a 2-inch long cut. The victim allegedly tried to defend himself by grabbing the knife, at which point Proctor cut the victim’s thumb.
Both the victim and Proctor were allegedly consuming alcoholic beverages prior to the assault. Proctor is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.
Woman charged with resisting arrest
A woman with no fixed address has been charged with resisting/interfering with arrest, malicious destruction of property and concealment of a dangerous weapon after an incident that took place in Waldorf on Feb. 9.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Richardson’s statement of charges, at about 12:15 a.m. officers responded to Business Park Drive for a report of destruction of property. Officers made contact with Ebony Antoinette Welcome, 24, who was allegedly attempting to leave the area in the backseat of a ride share vehicle.
Officers made contact with the victim who alleged that Welcome punctured the tires and did damage to the door of the victim’s vehicle. Welcome allegedly had to be forcibly removed from the vehicle she was in and was on an active telephone call during the incident, allegedly stating, “I slashed her tires, I’m going to jail.” Welcome was searched and allegedly would not provide any identifying information and had a butterfly knife in her jacket.
Welcome was allegedly correctly identified after officers overheard her identifying herself to medical staff at Charles Regional Medical Center. Welcome posted her $100 bond, and her trial is scheduled for March 25.
