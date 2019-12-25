Police Briefs

First responders rescue men from frozen marsh
Three men and a dog were rescued after their vessel overturned in the early morning hours of Dec. 20.
According to information from county fire and EMS services, shortly before dawn on Dec. 20, 911 dispatchers received a call from a man whose boat capsized in the icy marsh of Allens Fresh Run off Route 234. According to the release, 40 volunteer fire and EMS personnel, including Department of Emergency Medical Services paramedics from Cobb Island, responded to the scene at 6:17 a.m.
Once there, the release says, command contacted the males involved, who reportedly indicated they had sought shelter in a nearby duck blind located “in the 3-foot water line within the marsh.” Two men and the dog were retrieved by raft and air boats, the release says, and the third male subject had “self-extricated to land prior to arrival of our rescue vessels.”
All three males and the dog were reportedly evaluated and refused treatment or transport to a local hospital.
Waldorf man held for alleged assault, home invasion
A Waldorf man has been in custody without bond since Dec. 5 following an alleged assault that injured multiple people, including an infant.
Per the statement of charges prepared by Officer W. Levy of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a home in the 800 block of Copley Avenue in Waldorf around 12:30 p.m. for a reported assault. When they arrived, the defendant, later identified as 30-year-old Kelvin Lionel Brawner, allegedly threw a can of beer at Officer Singh of the sheriff’s office, striking him. He then allegedly threw a “large piece of wood” at Singh, but missed. Officers reportedly used an electric stun gun to subdue and detain Brawner.
After detaining Brawner, officers spoke with the victims. One woman advised officers she’d been asleep in bed with her infant son when Brawner — to whom she said she is related, but noted he does not reside there and was unwelcome — allegedly entered the room and pulled her from the bed by her hair. The woman’s son was asleep on top of her at the time, the report says, and as a result she “landed on her child with her full bodyweight.” Brawner then allegedly proceeded to strike her repeatedly.
Another woman was able to allegedly extricate the woman from Brawner, and they fled the home, the report says. Brawner allegedly caught up and resumed his assault on the first woman outside the home. The victims fled once more and locked the door to the home, but Brawner allegedly was able to break in. Once inside, he allegedly continued beating the woman with a curtain rod.
The woman who sustained most of Brawner’s alleged violence reportedly was missing several large chunks of hair, told officers she was suffering from a severe headache. Others sustained minor injuries. Brawner allegedly also damaged a cell phone in the process.
According to the report, while officers attempted to transport him to the detention center following a medical evaluation at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, Brawner allegedly made multiple rape and death threats toward them.
Brawner was ordered held without bond Dec. 4, which was upheld the next day per court records. He is charged with two counts of malicious destruction of property, third-degree burglary, home invasion, four counts of second-degree assault and one of first-degree assault. A preliminary district court hearing is scheduled Jan. 3.
Car still sought in home invasion and robbery
Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a car that was stolen during a kidnapping on Dec. 11, a recent release says.
Investigators are looking into the possibility the vehicle may have been left in a public place such as a commuter bus lot or abandoned in the parking lot of a business and are asking the business community to check their lots for the car. The vehicle is a 2010 black Toyota Camry, four-door, with Maryland tag 6BM 3802. The registration plates may have been removed and the last four digits of the vehicle identification number are 9180. The VIN can be located on the lower driver’s side of the windshield or on a sticker located inside the driver’s door frame. Further, the vehicle likely has rear-end damage.
While a suspect was arrested in this case, detectives still need to locate the car. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. H. Burgess at 301-609-6494.
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips.
Fire marshal protects citizens
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fires and explosions through a comprehensive program of education, inspection, investigation and fire engineering. For more information on fire safety, call 1-800-525-3124 or go to mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal/Pages/StateFireMarshal.aspx.
Sheriff’s office established in 1658
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service law enforcement agency comprised of more than 600 police, corrections and civilian personnel responsible for protecting more than 160,000 residents.
The sheriff’s office was accredited by the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies in 2001 and has been designated as a CALEA Gold Standard of Excellence agency since 2011. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.
LINDSAY RENNER-WOOD