Police briefs

Virginia driver dead after car hit pole
The Prince George’s Police Department collision analysis and reconstruction unit is investigating a fatal accident that occurred over the weekend in southern Prince George’s County, according to news releases from PGPD.
According to police reports at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers responded to southbound Indian Head Highway at Berry Road in Accokeek for a single-vehicle collision.
The preliminary investigation indicated that the driver, identified as James Endter, 57, of Fairfax, Va., was traveling southbound on Indian Head Highway when for reasons still under investigation, his car mounted the median strip and struck a pole.
Endter was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. There were no other occupants of the vehicle.
JAMIE ANFENSON-COMEAU
Burglary, assault alleged in incident at Valley Lee home
An Indian Head man faces a burglary and assault charge accusing him of kicking down the door of a Valley Lee home and assaulting a man who is involved with the mother of his children.
Charging documents accuse Michael R. Krell of kicking down the door at the St. George’s Church Road address on Sunday about 20 minutes after he had picked up his children from the residence and yelling at the man, who is identified as a boyfriend of the mother of Krell’s two children, to come outside, before allegedly kicking down the front door and punching the man in the face several times, causing his mouth to bleed.
The man showed officers injuries under his shirt as well, charging papers say.
Krell allegedly told officers the man had struck him first before hitting him back, but officers took note in charging documents they did not see any visible injuries on Krell’s face. Krell was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree assault, later being released after posting $7,500 bail.
DAN BELSON
White Plains man charged with motor vehicle theft
A White Plains man was charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and felony theft after an incident that occurred May 30.
According to charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Williams, at around 1 p.m., officers received a call from a victim that alleged his vehicle was stolen. The victim claimed that the vehicle was taken between 1 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. that morning.
The victim stated that Robert Maurice Queen, 29, was at his residence at around 1 a.m. uninvited. When the victim walked outside, he allegedly noticed Queen in his truck. After asking him to leave, Queen left a short time later on foot. When the victim awoke later in the day, he noticed his truck had been stolen.
On June 1, officers were traveling on Leonardtown Road when their electronic tag readers scanned a Chevrolet SUV traveling westbound. The tag readers allegedly noted the vehicle as stolen and officers conducted a traffic stop to allegedly find Queen in the driver’s seat.
Queen’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.
Waldorf woman charged with assault
A Waldorf woman was charged with first-degree assault after an incident that occurred May 30.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office PO1 Toland’s statement of charges, shortly after 9 p.m., officers responded to Days Court for the report of an assault with a weapon. Upon arrival, officers witnessed Janay Katrice Brown, 39, attempting to strike a male victim with her vehicle.
Brown allegedly attempted to strike the victim with her vehicle twice in front of officers, while also yelling “I’m gonna hit you with my car” out the window. Officers had to position their vehicle between Brown and the victim in order to prevent her from striking the victim with her vehicle. When asked what happened, Brown allegedly said they had been in an argument and she was trying to hit him with her car.
Alcohol was allegedly not a contributing factor.
Johnson posted her $3,000 bond May 31.
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000.
Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips. For more information about the P3 program, go to www.p3intel.com.
RYAN VOLLAND
RYAN VOLLAND