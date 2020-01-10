22-year-old Waldorf man accused of possessing loaded handgun in vehicle
A 22-year-old Waldorf man was arrested and charged with possessing a loaded handgun in his vehicle Jan. 2.
Charging documents filed by Maryland State Police Trooper Derek Harper say he pulled over Bri’on D. Burton for speeding and smelled a faint odor of marijuana. Burton said he had not smoked and noted there was a handgun in the vehicle.
The documents allege that the 9 mm handgun, which Burton said was for protection and was registered to him, was “easily in reach of Burton from his seated position.”
Burton allegedly told police he had the handgun in the vehicle “so it would not be in the house where his sister and her child lived.” He was released the following day.
DAN BELSON
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.
Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips.
Fire marshal protects citizens
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fires and explosions through a comprehensive program of education, inspection, investigation and fire engineering. For more information on fire safety, call 1-800-525-3124 or go to mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal/Pages/StateFireMarshal.aspx.
Sheriff’s office established in 1658
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service law enforcement agency comprised of more than 600 police, corrections and civilian personnel responsible for protecting more than 160,000 residents. The sheriff’s office was accredited by the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies in 2001 and has been designated as a CALEA Gold Standard of Excellence agency since 2011. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.
LINDSAY RENNER-WOOD