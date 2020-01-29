Waldorf man charged with assault, disorderly conduct
A Waldorf man was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with assault and disorderly conduct after an alleged domestic incident.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s deputy McGill’s statement of charges, at about 4:15 p.m. officers responded to the 3900 block of Old Washington Road for a report of a domestic assault. Officers made contact with the victim who said Jerome Mundell Williams Jr., 27, of Waldorf allegedly assaulted her and left the residence in her vehicle. The victim stated that Williams wanted her keys from her purse and she did not want him to drive.
The victim stated that Williams tried to grab her purse when they began to struggle. Williams allegedly pushed her hard and took the purse, while the victim fell and injured her lower lip.
While officers spoke to the victim, Williams allegedly returned to the residence and was confronted. Officers asked how the victim’s lip was injured and he allegedly said she “deserved that.” Williams then reportedly stated that “she should have got more than that,” and that he “should have broke her jaw.”
While outside with officers, Williams began to shout obscenities at the officers. He shouted obscenities at the victim as she exited the house as well, allegedly yelling so loudly it drew neighbors, including one from across Route 925, to observe the scene.
Williams was released on his own recognizance on Jan. 16 and is due in court on March 24.
Traffic stop results in charges for drug, firearms possession
A Waldorf man was arrested on Jan. 15 and subsequently charged with possession of drugs, illegal possession of ammo and firearms with a felony conviction.
According to Charles County Sheriff’s deputy L. Smith’s statement of charges, at about 4:55 p.m. he was dispatched for a black Honda passenger car being driven with its rims on the pavement. Upon arrival, Smith made contact with Keith Goliday Greenfield, 66, of Waldorf.
Greenfield was allegedly in possession of paraphernalia used for preparing/injecting/inhaling a controlled dangerous substance — found inside an empty pack of cigarettes — and three bags of suspected heroin. Through further investigation, multiple weapons were allegedly found in the vehicle.
The weapons allegedly were a loaded 12-gauge pistol grip pump-action shotgun, a “.375 caliber revolver” loaded with hollow point rounds and a pellet rifle. And 410-gauge shotgun shells were allegedly found in the vehicle’s center console as well.
Greenfield is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to prior felony convictions. He was released on his own recognizance on Jan. 17 and is due back in court on Feb. 14.
RYAN VOLLAND
Charles man charged with 13 protective-order violations
A Waldorf man is facing several charges alleging he harassed the complainant over the phone several times on Monday night.
Charging documents accuse Robert Larry Stevenson, 27, of making 13 calls throughout Monday afternoon and evening to the woman, at one point allegedly disguising himself, telling her his name was “John” and stating he would come to her job for unknown reasons.
Stevenson was arrested Tuesday and charged with 13 counts of violating a protective order, as well as a telephone misuse count and a harassment count.
DAN BELSON
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.
Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips.
Fire marshal protects citizens
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fires and explosions through a comprehensive program of education, inspection, investigation and fire engineering. For more information on fire safety, call 1-800-525-3124 or go to mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal/Pages/StateFireMarshal.aspx.
Sheriff’s office established in 1658
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service law enforcement agency comprised of more than 600 police, corrections and civilian personnel responsible for protecting more than 160,000 residents. The sheriff’s office was accredited by the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies in 2001 and has been designated as a CALEA Gold Standard of Excellence agency since 2011. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States.
For more information, visit www.ccso.us.
RYAN VOLLAND