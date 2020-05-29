Police briefs

Traffic incident reported Friday
A large traffic incident was reported in St. Mary’s County on Friday night after multiple vehicles were reported causing a disturbance in a parking lot.
According to St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Babcock, officers from the St. Mary’s County and Charles County sheriff’s offices responded to the Golden Beach Park & Ride in Charlotte Hall for the report of between 100 and 200 vehicles causing a disturbance. Upon responding, officers noted multiple vehicles doing donuts and tearing up the parking lot.
Officers issued several traffic citations but no arrests were made. The participants were allegedly sent on their way and did not return for the rest of the weekend.
Babcock said the event caused concern within the community. He said that the group is suspected to frequent the parking lot of Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, but were looking for a different venue due to closures within the county. The park and ride is a lot used for commuters who travel to points north for work, but was empty due to it being Friday evening.
Building fire reported Sunday
A building fire was reported in Waldorf in the early hours of Sunday morning.
According to a press release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, shortly after 2 a.m., 43 firefighters from the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded to Old Washington Road for the report of a fire in a two-story, mixed-use structure. The smoke alarm was present and activated and an estimated $40,000 in structural damage was caused.
No injuries or deaths were reported and the fire took approximately 30 minutes to control. Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire occurred in a vacant second floor apartment of the two-story structure. Other occupants of the building were alerted by the smoke alarms and escaped without injury. The incident remains under investigation.
Brandywine man charged with assault, robbery
A Brandywine man was charged with second-degree assault and robbery after an incident that took place Sunday.
According to Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Walker’s statement of charges, officers responded to Business Park Drive in Waldorf for the report of a robbery. Upon arrival, contact was made with a victim, who alleged that Walter Leon Skinner III, 30, came up to her and asked her for a cigarette.
As the victim reached into her pocket, some money allegedly came out partially, at which point Skinner grabbed the money out of her pocket and said “you just got, got [expletive].” Skinner allegedly tried to smack the victim’s phone out of her hand and instead hit her in the face.
Skinner was located by officers and placed under arrest, at which point a BB gun was allegedly found in his waistband. Skinner posted his $5,000 bond on Monday.
Man charged with burglary
A man with no fixed address was charged with second-degree burglary after an incident that took place Saturday.
According to charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Kerlin, shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a business on Crain Highway in White Plains for the report of an intrusion alarm. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the rear door was locked, but the glass had been smashed out to allow access.
Contact was made with a representative from the business, who accessed video surveillance with responding officers. A white male wearing black shorts, a gray T-shirt, white sneakers and a gray headband was seen approaching the door, smashing the glass and breaking into the business. The man was seen leaving through the same broken door with four register drawers with $700 in each of them, totaling $2,800.
Officers checked the area and located the individual seen in the video asking people for a ride near another business. The individual retreated when he saw officers approaching, but was then stopped and detained by officers. He was identified as Alexander Shawnhin Reed, 20, through previous arrest records and surveillance video.
The stolen register drawers were located behind another business. Reed was released on his own recognizance Tuesday.
RYAN VOLLAND