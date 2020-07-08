Police briefs

Vehicle fire under investigation
A fire that took place in a vehicle on July 4 in Waldorf is under investigation, according to a press release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Per the release, at about 9:30 a.m., dealership employees discovered a 2018 Honda Fit on fire. There was no response by any fire department and the fire did an estimated $15,000 in structural damage.
The fire occurred in the interior passenger compartment of the vehicle and was determined to be intentionally set. There were no injuries as a result of the fire.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.
Man charged with burglary, malicious destruction of property
A Bryans Road man was charged with fourth-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property and trespassing after an incident that occurred Sunday.
According to charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office Pfc. Behm, Tysean Larmar Washington, 31, came to Heathcoate Road in Waldorf to talk with his children’s mother. He was told to leave and left after an argument, leaving his phone at the victim’s house.
When Washington returned, he allegedly began to bang on the door and force his way in. The door frame was allegedly shattered while he was forcing his way in. He allegedly took his phone and left.
Washington’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 18.
Upper Marlboro man facing drug charges
An Upper Marlboro man was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia after an incident that occurred Sunday.
According to charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Irwin’s statement of charges, shortly before 4 p.m., officers responded to a business on Crain Highway for an attempted theft. Upon arrival, officers made contact with an employee, who alleged several people entered the store and attempted to steal merchandise.
While reviewing the surveillance, two of the subjects reentered the store. One of the suspects was identified as Robert Patrick Kimberlin IV, 46. Kimberlin was allegedly observed by officers putting some sort of pipe into his drink.
Kimberlin was arrested and a glass smoking device with suspected controlled dangerous substance residue was recovered. A search of his person was completed and an additional glass smoking device was found. The pipe had residue and Kimberlin alleged it was either crack cocaine, methamphetamine or cocaine.
A small plastic bag was allegedly recovered containing four plastic capsules of suspected heroin. Kimberlin was released on his own recognizance on Monday and his trial is scheduled for Dec. 15.
Two men charged with motor vehicle theft
A man with no fixed address and a La Plata man were charged with unlawfully removing a motor vehicle and felony theft after an incident that occurred June 20.
According to La Plata Police Department Cpl. Thompson’s statement of charges, on July 3 shortly before 1 p.m., officers made contact with the victim who stated her vehicle and check card were stolen June 20. When asked who had stolen the property, the victim stated that Andre Lamont Barnes, 49, and Levi Lovell Tolson, 23, had likely stolen both.
The victim alleged that she woke up at around 6 a.m. June 20 and observed the keys to her 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe and her bank card were missing from the room. A police check for the vehicle was conducted and it showed it was involved in a motor vehicle collision in Waldorf the same day shortly after 7 p.m.
Tolson was allegedly the driver and Barnes was the passenger at the time. The victim said she gave no one permission to use the vehicle and has not been back to it yet to see what was still inside. She also alleged fraudulent transactions were taken on her card totaling $3,500.
Both Barnes and Tolson have preliminary hearings scheduled for August 17.
RYAN VOLLAND
Corrections officer accused of possessing drugs, gun
A Prince George’s County correctional officer living in Waldorf was released from the St. Mary’s detention center on bail Saturday following his arrest for allegedly possessing oxycodone, a handgun and bulletproof armor in his vehicle.
Charging papers say Larry Chris Boyd Jr. was the subject of a search and seizure warrant executed last Friday on his vehicle on Three Notch Road near Mechanicsville Road, where 10 milligrams of oxycodone was allegedly found along with a digital scale with residue from suspected fentanyl.
Officers determined the quantity of oxycodone was sufficient to charge him with possession with the intent to distribute. Officers also allegedly found a loaded 9 mm handgun in the car along with bulletproof armor, charging papers say, also noting Boyd had been on “light duty” and “has not been to work in approximately [two] months.”
Boyd faces charges including possession with intent to distribute, distributing drugs with a firearm, wearing bulletproof armor and several weapons and drug charges.
DAN BELSON
A La Plata man was charged with robbery
According to charging documents from the Charles County District Court filed by La Plata Police Officer Brendan Smith, Tyrone James Brown, 40, of La Plata was charged with robbery on July 5.
The documents state that Brown was located on Charles Street after he allegedly approached the victim and asked for money.
After his request was denied, Brown allegedly flashed a knife concealed under his shirt at the victim.
Brown was detained by police later the same day.
Brown was released on his own recognizance on July 6 according to online case information. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled on Aug. 4 for the robbery charge was well as a misdemeanor trespassing charge stemming from a May 31 incident.
Robbery carries a penalty of a maximum 15 year sentence.
MORGAN DUNLOP
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000.
Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips. For more information about the P3 program, go to www.p3intel.com.
Fire marshal protects
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fires and explosions through a comprehensive program of education, inspection, investigation and fire engineering.
For more information on fire safety, call 1-800-525-3124 or go to mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal/Pages/StateFireMarshal.aspx.
Sheriff’s office established in 1658
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service law enforcement agency comprised of more than 600 police, corrections and civilian personnel responsible for protecting more than 160,000 residents.
The sheriff’s office was accredited by the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies in 2001 and has been designated as a CALEA Gold Standard of Excellence agency since 2011.
Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.
RYAN VOLLAND