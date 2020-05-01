Police briefs

Pomfret man charged with burglary, assault
A Pomfret man was arrested and subsequently charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree assault after an incident that occurred April 25.
According to charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office Pfc. Wagner, officers responded to Zimmerman Place in Indian Head for the report of an assault. Contact was made with the victim, who alleged that he was home alone watching television and heard a bang at his door, followed by a brick that shattered the glass.
The victim was allegedly assaulted by being tackled to the ground and punched in his head several times with a closed fist and also kicked in the leg and side. The victim identified the assailant as Luquan Terrell Queen, 29. The victim had visible signs of injury including three abrasions on the top of his head, a small cut on his left ear and a cut on his forearm.
Queen’s preliminary trial is scheduled for July 27.
Woman charged for prior thefts
A Bryans Road woman was charged with theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 after an investigation was concluded April 27.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office Det. Cpl. Squriewell’s statement of charges, on May 30, 2019, officers responded to District 2 station for the report of embezzlement. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a witness who alleged her co-worker, Ann Jeanne Bazemore, 34, had been stealing cash payments and editing payment logs to cover her tracks.
On Dec. 3, 2019, officers obtained the audit trail, cash review statements, billing statements, and end-of-day emails from the business for further review. After review, officers found numerous edited and/or deleted payments from customers under the Bazemore’s login “Jenb.” The payments span from March 2018 to February 2019 and total about $2,391.
Bazemore has a preliminary trial scheduled for July 20.
Man charged with assault, illegal firearm possession
A Waldorf man was arrested and subsequently charged with first- and second-degree assault, illegal possession of ammo, possession of a firearm with a felony conviction and other related charges after an incident that occurred April 25.
According to Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Christian’s statement of charges, officers responded to Westdale Drive for an assault complaint. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, who alleged that Charles Anthony Garris, 49, pointed a handgun at his head during an argument at the residence. The victim alleged Garris pointed the gun at him and stated “step outside and I’ll pop a cap in you.”
Contact was made with Garris who alleged there was an argument, but he did not point a gun at the victim nor did he own a handgun. A search was conducted of the residence which found a loaded handgun magazine in Garris’ room and a loaded handgun with a live round chambered in the laundry room next to his bedroom.
Officers conducted a search and found Garris is a convicted felon and prohibited from owning firearms or ammunition. Garris was released on his own recognizance on April 27 and his trial is scheduled for July 17.
Domestic incident results in three assault charges
A Waldorf man was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree assault stemming from a domestic incident that took place on April 25.
According to charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Collins, shortly after 9 p.m., officers responded to the area of Allward Drive for the report of a domestic assault with a weapon.
Initially when officers arrived, no one would answer the front door, but when it was opened a younger male and older male began to engage towards each other. The older male was later identified as Olukayode Okandeji Laniyonu, 41.
Officers then made contact with a victim who was in between the two who were about to fight. She allegedly had a large bump on her forehead and stated that something was wrong with her husband, Laniyonu. She alleged Laniyonu came into the bedroom of the house yelling when she was on the phone, telling her to take off her wedding ring.
The victim alleged Laniyonu grabbed her hand and was physically trying to take the ring off, but kept saying that the knot on her forehead was an accident. She alleged that Laniyonu threw something at her, but she did not know what it was. The victim alleged that Laniyonu hit her but refused to make any other statements regarding an assault and was reportedly extremely upset. The victim advised that they had both been drinking alcohol prior to the incident.
Contact was made with another witness who advised she was on the phone with the victim just before the altercation. She allegedly saw Laniyonu enter the bedroom and heard yelling, then saw Laniyonu jump on top of the victim. The witness lived close to the house so she responded to the residence.
When the witness responded to the residence, she allegedly saw the victim with a knot on her forehead. When attempting to confront Laniyonu, he allegedly threw a cap full of fabric softener in her face. She alleged that after he threw the liquid on her, he threw the bottle at her face.
The witness advised that the victim was attempting to separate her and Laniyonu and stop the altercation. Laniyonu then allegedly grabbed a crowbar from the toolbox in the living room and threatened to hit her with it.
Officers made contact with a juvenile male who had a cut on his left cheek inside the residence. The juvenile alleged that he heard arguing and fighting and kicked the bedroom door in, in an attempt to stop it. He then alleged that he and Laniyonu began fighting and he was punched in the lip and his hair was ripped out.
The juvenile alleged that he witnessed Laniyonu throw liquid at the other witness. The juvenile also had a section of his hair missing from the top of his head, a swollen and cut lip and multiple scratches on his right shoulder.
Multiple guns were collected by the sheriff’s office from the residence for safekeeping. No one reported a gun was used or threatened to be used and all refused medical treatment.
Laniyonu was arrested and transported to the Charles County Detention Center without incident.
He was released on his own recognizance on April 26 and his trial is scheduled for July 7.
