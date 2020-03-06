Port Tobacco woman charged with assault
A Port Tobacco woman was arrested and subsequently charged with second-degree assault after an incident that allegedly took place Monday morning.
Charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Miedzinski stated that officers responded to Wooddy Road at around 3:15 a.m. for the report of a domestic assault in progress. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a victim who alleged that Jennifer Mary Owen, 52, struck him in the head with a towel rod after a verbal argument.
Physical injury was observed by officers as the victim had a gash on the top of his head. The victim allegedly refused medical treatment for the injury. Alcohol allegedly appeared to be a contributing factor in the incident. Owen was released on her own recognizance on Monday and her trial is scheduled for April 10.
Waldorf man charged with assault
A Waldorf man was charged with second-degree assault after a domestic incident that allegedly took place Sunday morning.
According to Charles County Sheriff’s Office POI Lopez’s statement of charges, officers responded to Vess Court at around 7 a.m. and made contact with a victim. The victim allegedly stated that she wanted to get into the residence and retrieve her clothes to leave. Ja Mar Burnette Livingston, 42, was allegedly not letting her into the house.
The victim and Livingston are allegedly married and live in the same house, and officers advised Livingston he had to let the victim in. Livingston allegedly said that he didn’t have to let her in the house and that he knows the law. Livingston allegedly slammed the door on the victim when she tried to enter the house.
Livingston allegedly repeatedly slammed the door on the victim which trapped her between the door and the door frame. Livingston allegedly said “get out ... you’re not coming in.” Officers gave multiple commands for Livingston to stop but he continued to push on the door. It allegedly took three officers to push the door open and free the victim, at which point Livingston was arrested.
Livingston was released on his own recognizance on Sunday and his trial is scheduled for April 6.
Violation of protective order charged
A La Plata man was charged with second-degree assault and violation of a protective order after a domestic incident that took place on Feb. 27.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office POI Adams’ statement of charges, officers responded to Heritage Place at around 2 a.m. for the report of a domestic assault in progress. Officers made contact with the victim upon arrival, who alleged that Clifton Jerome Goldring, 59, arrived at the residence at 1:15 a.m. to collect personal items.
Once inside the residence, Goldring allegedly began yelling and cursing at the victim. The victim retreated to her bedroom and Goldring allegedly followed her. Goldring then allegedly choked the victim with two hands and stated that he was going to kill her.
The victim was able to free herself and retrieved her phone from the living room. Goldring allegedly tried to take the phone from the victim, but stopped once the victim stated she was calling the police. The victim locked herself in a bathroom and remained on the phone with dispatch to avoid further physical assault, while Goldring allegedly gathered clothing from the bedroom and left the residence on foot.
In November 2019, a protective order was served on Goldring on behalf of the victim. The order was scheduled to be in effect until November 2020. The victim advised that she believed Goldring was drinking alcohol prior to the incident.
Goldring was released on his own recognizance on Feb. 28. His trial is scheduled for April 7.
Two women charged with assault, disorderly conduct
Two women have been charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct after an incident that occurred on Feb. 27.
Charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies Fenlon and Moore state that shortly after 5:30 p.m., officers responded to Tadcaster Circle in Waldorf for the report of a fight in progress. Upon arrival, officers observed multiple individuals fighting in the middle of the street.
After multiple commands to stop the assault, pepper spray was used on Teshawna Monet Hartman, 19, of Marbury after she allegedly punched the victim multiple times in the face. Hartman allegedly stopped after being sprayed and while in handcuffs, yelled and cursed in the middle of the street causing a disturbance in the neighborhood. Hartman was also charged with failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order.
When officers approached the crowd initially, Sheylia Monae Harvey, 19, of Port Tobacco allegedly spit in the face of the victim. Harvey was then arrested without incident. Multiple neighbors allegedly were outside and yelling for people to stop fighting.
Hartman posted a $1,000 bond and her trial is scheduled for April 21. Harvey was released on her own recognizance on Feb. 28 and her trial is scheduled for April 15.
Waldorf woman charged with assault
A Waldorf woman has been charged with first- and second-degree assault after an event that occurred on Feb. 23.
Charles County Sheriff’s Officer Foster’s charging documents stated that officers responded to Wilson Court for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim, who claimed his wife stabbed him and displayed a laceration on his left tricep about 1 inch long. Muscle and fat tissue was allegedly poking out of the victim’s arm.
The victim stated that his wife, Rocio Jasmine Salazar-Castellon, 27, accused him of talking to another woman. Salazar-Castellon then allegedly picked up a knife and slashed him across his back. She then allegedly stabbed him with a broken glass bottle. The victim claimed he did nothing to provoke his wife’s actions.
The victim was transported to a trauma center. Salazar-Castellon was interviewed by police and she allegedly admitted to slashing her husband with a knife, and claimed that the bottle was originally intact but broke when her husband grabbed her. Blood was observed by officers covering the entrance of the residence and down the driveway.
Salazar-Castellon was released on her own recognizance on Feb. 25 and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 25.
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips.
Fire marshal protects
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fires and explosions through a comprehensive program of education, inspection, investigation and fire engineering. For more information on fire safety, call 1-800-525-3124 or go to mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal/Pages/StateFireMarshal.aspx.
Sheriff’s office established in 1658
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service law enforcement agency comprised of more than 600 police, corrections and civilian personnel responsible for protecting more than 160,000 residents. The sheriff’s office was accredited by the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies in 2001 and has been designated as a CALEA Gold Standard of Excellence agency since 2011. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.
RYAN VOLLAND