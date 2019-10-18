Police briefs

Fire damages Newburg home
Unattended food cooking in the kitchen led to a small fire in a Newburg residence Sunday morning, according to a release from the state fire marshal.
According to the release, the accidental blaze was extinguished before firefighters arrived on scene at the Fendell Lane home around 5:36 a.m. The fire, which began on the stove and spread to surrounding cabinets, did an estimated $5,000 in damage to both the contents and structure of the home.
Smoke alarms in the home did not sound, the release says, as they had no batteries.
D.C. man charged in alleged ATM theft attempt in Waldorf
A Washington, D.C., man was arrested Oct. 9 after he and two other suspects allegedly tried to steal an automated teller machine from a Waldorf drugstore.
Per charging documents, Charles County police were notified of a burglary at the CVS in Smallwood Village Center in Waldorf from Howard County police, who in the early morning hours had been “conducting surveillance in the area and observed suspicious activity in the area of Business Park Drive,” which is nearby. There in the parking lot of Comfort Suites, the Howard County officers reportedly observed multiple men exit three vehicles, including an individual later identified as 34-year-old David Jerome Walker Jr., who was driving a Nissan Altima with Virginia license plates.
Howard County police said they were conducting surveillance in the area as part of an ongoing investigation that started in their jurisdiction, but declined to comment further.
Howard County police allegedly saw Walker and the other men “putting on masks to cover their faces and gloves on their hands” before leaving, and the officers followed them to Smallwood Village Center. There, one of the vehicles, a Ford F-250, was allegedly observed backing up to the doors of the store. Two men exited, and then allegedly were seen tying chains to the doors and driving forward, forcing the doors open. They then entered the store.
At the same time, the statement says, Walker was allegedly “roving the area” in his vehicle. The men who were allegedly in the store fled, and Walker’s vehicle followed theirs. The other men fled on foot, but Howard County police stopped Walker nearby and identified him by his driver’s license. He was allegedly found in possession of “burglars tools” when police searched his vehicle, and the individuals who fled reportedly dropped tools including a Halligan bar in the woods nearby.
Walker was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, three counts of fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property. He is currently being held without bond as of Oct. 11, and has a scheduled preliminary district court hearing Nov. 8.
Oxon Hill man allegedly found in possession of drugs
An Oxon Hill man was arrested and later released on bond after allegedly being found with drugs on his person Oct. 11 following the execution of a warrant search.
According to the statement of charges, that day police served the warrant to search 43-year-old Antonio Michael Green, along with a 2007 Lexus with Virginia registration, which was signed and issued by Circuit Court Judge Hayward James “Jay” West on Oct. 10. Green was reportedly detained in the area of Huntington Circle in Waldorf. At the time, he was driving a Virginia-registered Acura, which detectives obtained a warrant to search from Circuit Court Judge Patrick Devine the same day.
A search of that vehicle allegedly returned a replica Arizona ice tea can with a hidden compartment that contained one sandwich bag full of crack cocaine worth $2,800, two more respectively containing five and two individually-portioned amounts of the drug worth $100 each, a third bag containing an estimated $300 of cocaine and nine packages of Suboxone strips worth $90 each. Green also allegedly had $2,010 on his person and in the vehicle.
Green was released Oct. 12 on $5,000 bond after being charged with keeping common nuisance through controlled substance distribution, two counts of possession with intent to distribute and two of drug possession. He has a preliminary hearing in District Court on Nov. 8.
