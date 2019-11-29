Space heater causes house fire

Waldorf Volunteers and area fire/EMS departments responded to the 2500 block of Mattawoman-Beantown Road for a reported structure fire at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, according to the Charles County Volunteer and EMS associations website. The caller told the 911 center they heard an explosion and fire coming out of the bedroom. Upon arrival, firefighters found two rooms had fires going and they were put out. The fire was determined to be caused by a malfunctioning space heater, and the “explosion” was the result of oxygen equipment in the room. The Red Cross was notified to assist the family. No one was injured. Twenty-eight Charles County volunteers were on scene, along with 15 members of the Prince George’s Fire Department providing mutual aid.