Police briefs

Police seek possible law enforcement impersonator
The sheriff’s office is seeking information about suspicious activity reported on Middletown Road, according to a press release.
On Nov. 10 at 9:30 p.m., the release says, officers responded to the area of Middletown Road near Rocky Place in Bennsville for the report of suspicious activity. A male called 911 to report that a man driving a car with a spotlight and flashing blue lights pulled him over. The driver indicated the man was wearing what appeared to be a dark-colored uniform. When the man approached the driver, he told the driver he was speeding. He then got back into his car and left.
Per the release, the suspect was described as “African American, 5’8” and slightly overweight.” The driver was not able to provide any other details. Officers canvassed the area but did not locate the vehicle. Further, a computer check revealed there were no traffic stops reported in that area, and there have not been any similar reports.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Pfc. M. O’Shields at 301-609-6557. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.
Witnesses sought in serious accident
Police are asking for help from the public regarding finding witnesses to an accident that occurred in La Plata on Nov. 9.
At 2:50 p.m., a recent release says, officers responded to Radio Station Road in La Plata for the report of a motor vehicle crash in which a sedan rolled over and caught fire. Prior to police arrival, two children — ages 2 and 7 — were removed from the vehicle by passersby. The driver, who was trapped, was extricated by members of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department.
A preliminary investigation showed the driver of the vehicle crossed the center line, left the roadway, struck a ditch, overturned and then struck trees. The children were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver was flown to a hospital in serious condition. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Master Cpl. Jason Hopkins at 301-932-2222.
Gallant Green store damaged in fire
A Nov. 8 fire damaged a Woodville Road bar in Waldorf, per the state fire marshal.
According to the recent release, 40 firefighters from the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department took 30 minutes to get a blaze in the Gallant Green bar and store under control. The fire was reported shortly before 9 p.m. by the owner and a passerby, and is believed to have been caused by a malfunctioning furnace.
No one was injured as a result of the accidental fire. The structure and contents of the store were each estimated at a $5,000 loss.
Four-mile pursuit ends in arrest
A Port Tobacco man is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center after allegedly leading police on a four-mile pursuit down Port Tobacco Road on Nov. 4.
Per the statement of charges from Officer A. Brown of the county sheriff’s office, the officer was conducting radar speed enforcement around 2:15 p.m. near Wesley Drive and Port Tobacco Road and pulled over a black GMC Yukon that was reportedly traveling 15 miles over the posted speed limit. The driver, later identified as 27-year-old Andre Leonard Johnson, began to stop but allegedly accelerated and fled as the officer approached on foot.
Brown pursued the vehicle down Port Tobacco Road toward Valley Road and allegedly observed Johnson driving the vehicle “at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour” and passing some cars on the shoulder while following others too closely.
At a Simms Landing Road address, four miles from where the pursuit began, Johnson allegedly ran from the car and toward the home. Brown placed Johnson under arrest, which he allegedly resisted physically. Johnson allegedly said he “ran away from police due to his license being suspended.” A search of the motor vehicles database reportedly said Johnson’s license has been suspended four times, as recently as Sept. 10.
Johnson was charged with resisting arrest, failure to display both his license and registration on demand, negligent driving, reckless driving and several other traffic offenses. He has a scheduled district court trial Dec. 31.
