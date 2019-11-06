Detectives identify suspects in multiple robberies
Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have identified three men suspected in multiple robberies throughout the region, according to a recent press release.
On March 5, the release says, two suspects robbed the High Street Discount Pharmacy in Waldorf and took prescription medications. They struck again on March 21, when two suspects robbed the Northgate Care Pharmacy in Waldorf of prescription medication and currency.
Detectives assigned to the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division began a joint investigation with Prince George’s County Police and Montgomery County Police after recognizing a pattern of similar robberies.
Throughout the investigation, multiple search warrants were executed which resulted in the identification of the suspects.
Tevon Marquell Martin, 23, Marquet Capree Boatwright, 19, and Tijuan Marquise Colbert, 21, all of Capitol Heights were indicted by a Charles County grand jury on charges including armed robbery, robbery, first-degree assault, use of a firearm during a violent crime, and two counts of theft over $1,500. All three suspects were indicted on Oct. 22.
Martin is being held in Montgomery County where he was arrested. Boatwright is being held in the Charles County Detention Center and Colbert is being held in Jessup. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. A. Bringley at 301-609-6499.
Warrant search of Waldrof home allegedly unearths nearly $25,000 of marijuana
A Waldorf man was arrested Oct. 29 after a warrant search at his home allegedly returned thousands of dollars worth of cannabis and its derivatives.
At approximately 5:31 a.m. that morning, per the statement of charges written by Det. C. Gustafson of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, officers served a search warrant at the Janice Place residence of 24-year-old Brian Steele Price. While searching the home, police allegedly found 2.72 pounds of marijuana, valued at $24,675. They also allegedly found 42 THC vape cartridges valued at $840, along with cash, four cell phones, two ledgers and a digital scale.
Price was arrested and taken into custody, where he reportedly declined to make a statement. Det. Gustafson wrote in the report that per a Google Maps search, Price’s residence was determined to be 750 feet away from Berry Elementary School.
Because of Price’s proximity to the school he was charged with possession with intent to distribute near school property, along with four other charges related to his alleged drug and paraphernalia possession. He was ordered held on a $3,000 percentage bond that was posted the same day, and he was released per online court records. His preliminary hearing was listed as deferred as of Oct. 30, and no further court dates were immediately available online.
Woman allegedly found with marijuana in traffic stop
A Waldorf woman was charged with possession with intent to distribute and possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, along with moving violations, after an Oct. 28 traffic stop.
Per the statement of charges from Trooper Cody Hussey of the Maryland State Police, 25-year-old Rachelle Nicole Dickens was pulled over shortly before midnight for excessive speed. During the stop, Hussey reportedly noted “the strong odor of marijuana” in the car and went to conduct a probable cause search. Dickens allegedly said that there was “nothing in the vehicle due to her child being with her.”
Dickens and other passengers exited the car. A search of the car allegedly returned “three glass jars containing suspected marijuana,” along with $978 in cash, a scale and multiple cell phones Dickens allegedly confirmed were hers.
Dickens was charged and released on her own recognizance. Her preliminary hearing was listed as deferred as of Nov. 1, with no other court dates listed online.
Fire marshal protects citizens
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fires and explosions through a comprehensive program of education, inspection, investigation and fire engineering.
For more information on fire safety, call 1-800-525-3124 or go to mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal/Pages/StateFireMarshal.aspx.
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips.
Sheriff’s office established in 1658
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service law enforcement agency comprised of more than 600 police, corrections and civilian personnel responsible for protecting more than 160,000 residents. The sheriff’s office was accredited by the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies in 2001 and has been designated as a CALEA Gold Standard of Excellence agency since 2011. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.
LINDSAY RENNER-WOOD