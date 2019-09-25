Sobriety checkpoint returns 11 DUI arrests
Eleven people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence during a recent checkpoint conducted by the Maryland State Police, according to a press release.
On Saturday, Sept. 21, from midnight to 3 a.m., troopers from the MSP La Plata barrack, in conjunction with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, conducted a sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrol on northbound U.S. 301 in the area of Jefferson Farm Place in Waldorf. During the operation, a total of 586 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint and an additional 36 vehicles were stopped for traffic violations in the Waldorf area. Eleven impaired drivers were removed from Charles County roads during the operation. Nine additional arrests were made for drug violations.
The deterrent of both DUI checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols is a proven resource in reducing the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol or drug-related crashes, the release says. The Maryland State Police remind all citizens and motorists if plans include consuming alcoholic beverages, plan on having a sober designated driver.
Pomfret man allegedly refused to leave hospital
A Pomfret man, 45-year-old Dennis Wayne Stockman, was charged Sept. 12 with failure to obey lawful orders, disturbing the peace and trespassing following an alleged dust-up at the local hospital.
According to the statement of charges, officers from the La Plata Police Department were called Sept. 12 at 8:52 a.m. regarding a disorderly person in the waiting room at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center. Once there, security officers told police Stockman had been asked to leave the premises following his discharge and did not. They also showed police a copy of Stockman’s discharge papers.
Officers allegedly saw Stockman “yelling and grunting in the presence of employees and citizens.” Stockman was taken outside and asked by the responding officers to leave, which he allegedly refused, instead choosing to remain seated on a nearby sidewalk on hospital grounds. Police asked if he was refusing to leave, which he allegedly confirmed.
Stockman was taken to the Charles County Detention Center for processing and released on his own recognizance. A district court trial is set for Oct. 29.
Bel Alton man charged with alleged shoe theft
A Bel Alton man was charged with theft between $1,500 and $25,000 in value after allegedly stealing shoes from a relative over time.
Officers were called to a Bel Alton home Sept. 13 for a reported theft, according to the statement of charges. There, the victim had allegedly noticed several pairs of shoes missing from his closet. The nine missing pairs were valued between $200 and $500 a pair, per the report.
Tyler Ryan Morse, 27, allegedly “has a history of stealing things from the residence,” his relatives told police. Morse protested, saying that while he had “a past of stealing” he has since changed his ways following the birth of his child. One relative told police she had allegedly seen Morse wearing a pair of the victim’s shoes before. When she asked where he got them, he replied “I been had these,” the woman told police.
While police were at the residence, the victim allegedly found some of his shoes for sale through Facebook’s Marketplace feature. Police made contact with the seller, who allegedly told officers he had purchased multiple pairs of shoes from Morse for $30 a pair since August.
In total, Morse is accused of stealing $2,800 worth of sneakers from his relative. Morse posted a $150 percentage bond and was released Aug. 14. A district court trial is scheduled for Nov. 13.
Man accused of exposing self to firefighters, infant
A La Plata man was originally ordered held without bond Sept. 15 and later released on his own recognizance for allegedly causing a disturbance and exposing himself to town firefighters.
Officers responded to a call regarding a fight near the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department on Washington Avenue. There, officers saw Hernandez speaking to a firefighter, and when approached by police he allegedly “immediately began shouting profanities” and “derogatory statements.” Because of the disturbance, Hernandez was ordered barred from LPVFD grounds and left.
Hernandez allegedly returned 12 minutes after the first call to the fire department. When officers arrived, members of the department informed them Hernandez had allegedly exposed his genitals to “multiple LPVFD members, as well as a 1-year-old girl, then fled on foot towards Station Drive.”
He was found a short distance away in the parking lot of a liquor store and taken into custody. While being taken in, Hernandez allegedly continued to be disruptive and made threats toward officers. He was charged with indecent exposure, failure to obey lawful orders, disorderly conduct, malicious destruction of property, trespassing and disturbing the peace. He was released Sept. 16 and will appear for a district court trial Nov. 1.
The woman was not charged in connection with this incident.
