Mechanicsville woman charged with resisting arrest
A Mechanicsville woman was determined to be impaired, was arrested and subsequently charged with resisting arrest after an incident that allegedly took place Sunday.
Charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Chamblee stated that officers responded to Gallery Place for a possible intoxicated driver. The passenger Brianna Boatman, 18, allegedly appeared to have thrown up and urinated on herself, unable to carry on a conversation.
After exiting the vehicle, Boatman entered the Apartments of St. Charles. Boatman was later found banging on an apartment door on the bottom floor of the complex and screaming.
Chamblee advised her to go back to her vehicle, as someone was on their way to assist her. Approximately 10 minutes later, she started yelling, disturbing the apartment residents in the process. After several attempts to place her under arrest, Boatman was wrestled to the ground and taken to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Washington woman charged with theft
A Washington, D.C., woman was charged with theft of a 2019 Nissan Sentra from Enterprise Car Rental in Washington, D.C. The incident allegedly took place at 8:31 p.m. on March 6.
Charging documents from Charle’s County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Harris states that Harris used his License Plate Reader System and the alarm sounded for a stolen vehicle. Additional units were called to the scene.
The defendant, Kariah Shepherd, claims she had no idea the vehicle was stolen, stating she allegedly purchased it from a friend for $1,000.
The car has a total value of $11,000
Waldorf man charged for drugs
A Waldorf man was charged with drug trafficking with intent to distribute as well as possession of a regulated firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. The incident allegedly took place on March 8.
Charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Wagner, a red Dodge Charger was observed passing several vehicles. The vehicle had a Virginia temporary license plate and allegedly a strong odor of marijuana.
The driver, Taejon Gray, told Wagner he had a gun inside the vehicle. Gray was then placed in handcuffs. A vehicle search allegedly returned a handgun with 10 rounds, 40.6 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and $111.
MORGAN DUNLOP
Man arrested for alleged assault on family
A Waldorf man was arrested March 8 and charged with two counts of second-degree assault after allegedly assaulting his wife and daughter.
According to charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Knight, shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to Cochise Court for a reported assault in progress. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a victim who advised that she and her daughter were assaulted by her husband, Joseph Lorenzo Thomas, 57.
The victim stated that she was having an argument with Thomas regarding her daughter. Thomas was allegedly saying hurtful things to the victims, so they removed themselves from the argument and were followed by Thomas. Thomas allegedly grabbed the victim by the arm to stop her from walking away, while the victim began crying and asked Thomas multiple times to let her go.
The victim’s daughter was allegedly in her room when she heard arguing and attempted to exit the room. Thomas allegedly became irate, yelled profanities and lunged toward the victim’s daughter. The victim attempted to block Thomas from her daughter, but Thomas allegedly began to grab her daughter by the neck and choke her.
The victim attempted to pull Thomas away from her daughter, but was unsuccessful and was pushed to the ground by Thomas. Police were called and Thomas allegedly stopped attacking both victims and walked outside the residence. Thomas allegedly said he had been drinking and was unhappy about the living situation.
Thomas was released on his own recognizance on March 9 and his trial is scheduled for April 24.
RYAN VOLLAND
