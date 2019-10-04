Waldorf mobile home damaged by fire, residents displaced
The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a Wednesday morning fire in a mobile home, according to a press release from the office.
No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze, which was called in around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Shult Place.
The fire, discovered by a neighbor, reportedly began in a bedroom and spread through the rest of the home. The home was occupied by three adults, who are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. However, investigators later found a dead dog inside. The fire did $15,000 worth of structural damage and $25,000 to the contents of the home.
Criminal activity is not suspected in this matter, according to the report. The preliminary cause remains under investigation.
Nanjemoy man allegedly lied on gun application
Stephen Eugene Calhoun, 52, was charged by summons with perjury on an affidavit Sept. 27 for allegedly lying on his gun license application in February about previous criminal convictions.
According to the statement of charges, Cpl. Matthew Pitcher of the Maryland State Police interviewed Calhoun at the La Plata barrack April 30 regarding the license application he submitted in February. In reviewing Calhoun’s application, Pitcher wrote, it was found he had allegedly falsely answered questions regarding his past criminal convictions.
Calhoun allegedly answered that he had no convictions for misdemeanors nor crimes of violence on two separate questions. Calhoun was convicted of malicious destruction of property and having a handgun on his person in Anne Arundel County in 1998 and 1999, respectively, along with a 2012 second-degree assault conviction in Charles County.
During the interview with the trooper, Calhoun allegedly said he was taking a firearms safety course at a Waldorf store, and the application was filled out during the class. Calhoun said the course instructor helped him fill out the application as he did not have the laptop required to do it himself, Pitcher wrote. Pitcher walked Calhoun through the application questions during the interview, and Calhoun allegedly said the instructor had not asked him some of the questions.
When Pitcher contacted the instructor by phone May 8, the instructor said he asked each question to Calhoun individually as the man stood over his shoulder. He allegedly confirmed Calhoun answered each question himself.
A preliminary district court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4.
Bushwood man charged with disturbance, theft
A Bushwood man, 19-year-old Delonte Antonio Johnson, was arrested Sept. 30 and ordered held on bond for an alleged theft and disturbance at Walmart’s La Plata store.
Per the statement of charges, La Plata police were called to the store shortly after 5:30 p.m. for a reported shoplifter. Loss prevention employees allegedly observed Johnson remove two amplifiers from a shelf. He continued shopping and went to pay at a self-checkout kiosk. When store employees checked his receipt, the amplifiers were allegedly not on it. The two amplifiers cost $187.86. After being taken into custody at the store, Johnson was told he was barred from the premises. As his license was discovered to be suspended, it was also not returned to him. This allegedly caused Johnson to become “confrontational.” He allegedly yelled and swore loudly in the parking lot and refused to leave when told to do so. When officers attempted to restrain him, he allegedly resisted their efforts and swore at customers and police as he was placed in a cruiser. Johnson was ordered held on bond of $1,500, online court records say, which was posted Oct. 1. He is charged with failure to obey lawful orders, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace by hindering passage, trespassing and theft between $100 and $1,500 in value. He has a Nov. 15 district court trial.
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips.
