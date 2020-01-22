Waldorf woman allegedly assaulted officers
A 34-year-old Waldorf woman, Melissa Ann Russell, was being held on $2,000 bond at the Charles County Detention Center for allegedly assaulting two officers who were trying to take her into custody last week.
Per Officer B. Rash’s statement of charges, just before 10 a.m. Jan. 10 he responded to High Street in Waldorf for a reported shoplifting. While en route, Pfc. Ondrish of the sheriff’s office noticed a woman matching the description of the suspect — later identified as Russell — walking in the road. As police attempted to search Russell’s person, she allegedly “started to flail about kicking her legs around and just would not stand still.” Russell allegedly spat on Sgt. McCue of the sheriff’s office as they attempted to subdue her. A “spit mask” was then placed on her.
As officers were working to place her in Rash’s cruiser, the report says, Russell was “tensing her body refusing to enter and demanded the spit mask be removed.” Failing efforts to get her in Rash’s vehicle, officers tried moving her to Ondrish’s police cruiser as she allegedly continued resisting. Russell allegedly kicked Rash in the arm and stomach as she was being put in the car.
Per the report, Ondrish said when he first made contact with Russell she allegedly first ignored him before breaking away and attempting to flee his grasp. Ondrish also said Russell allegedly remarked to him that she’d just finished a prison sentence and “a theft charge doesn’t mean anything to her.”
Russell can allegedly be seen on surveillance footage from the drug store filling a shopping basket with $190 worth of merchandise before leaving and walking past “all points of sale without attempting to pay for the items.” The basket was allegedly with her at the time of her arrest.
Russell is charged with two counts of second-degree assault on law enforcement officers, resisting arrest and theft. A district court trial is scheduled Feb. 25.
The following items were compiled from information from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office:
Theft reported in Bryans Road
Police are investigating a reported theft in Bryans Road that occurred in the early morning hours Jan. 13.
At 1:41 a.m., officers responded to the area of New Stead Court in Bryans Road for the report of a theft. A homeowner was alerted by a security system that someone had pulled on the door handles of several cars parked nearby. The doors were locked, and the suspect could not enter. As officers canvassed the entire neighborhood, they found clothing and other items lying in the middle of Larissa Court. Contact was made with the residents of one of the homes who verified some of the recovered items were stolen from her unlocked vehicle.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer T. Garner at 301-932-2222. Tipsters wising to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case.
Two teen suspects arrested for armed robbery
On Jan. 10, detectives arrested a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old male, both of Charles County, in connection with a robbery of an acquaintance that occurred on Jan. 8 in the area of Continental Drive and Sierra Lane in White Plains. During the robbery, the suspects pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded his belt. The victim complied and the suspects fled.
Officers and detectives pursued leads and identified the suspects. Search warrants were conducted at their homes and evidence linking the suspects to the robbery was recovered. Both suspects were charged with robbery, first-degree assault, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime and other related charges. Pfc. McPherson and Detective Wimberly investigated.
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.
Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips.
Fire marshal protects citizens
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fires and explosions through a comprehensive program of education, inspection, investigation and fire engineering. For more information on fire safety, call 1-800-525-3124 or go to mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal/Pages/StateFireMarshal.aspx.
Sheriff’s office established in 1658
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service law enforcement agency comprised of more than 600 police, corrections and civilian personnel responsible for protecting more than 160,000 residents. The sheriff’s office was accredited by the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies in 2001 and has been designated as a CALEA Gold Standard of Excellence agency since 2011. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.
LINDSAY RENNER-WOOD