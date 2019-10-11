Power washer causes fire in Indian Head
The garage of an Indian Head home was damaged in a small Sunday fire.
Firefighters were called to an Oak Street residence at 11:45 a.m. Oct. 6, the Maryland State Fire Marshal said in a press release. In total, 39 firefighters took 10 minutes to get the garage fire under control. The fire was determined to be accidental and was started by a malfunction with a power washer, the release says.
The fire caused $60,000 in structural damage and another $10,000 to property inside the garage.
Virginia man charged with child sex abuse
A Springfield man is being held without bond after being arrested Oct. 4 for alleged child sex abuse that went on for several years.
Per the statement of charges, police learned of the alleged offenses committed by 36-year-old Daniel Jonathan Felts of Springfield, Va., when he previously resided in Indian Head. The victim detailed for police the acts Felts allegedly perpetrated against them for the past “three or four years,” beginning when the child was 7 years old, the statement of charges says.
Police arrested Felts in Waldorf on Oct. 4 and took him in to be interviewed. In the interview, Felts allegedly confessed to the acts described by the victim.
Felts was ordered held without bond Oct. 5, which was upheld on Oct. 7. He is charged with two counts of second-degree sex offense, sex abuse of a minor as a continuing course of conduct, sodomy and third-degree sex offense. If convicted of all counts, he faces up to 90 years. Felts has a Nov. 1 preliminary district court hearing, court records show.
Suspected attempted arson under investigation
The state fire marshal is investigating an alleged attempted arson in a vacant Waldorf condominium, according to a press release.
The attempted arson in the 11800 block of Oak Manor Drive was reported by a neighbor at 4:05 p.m. on Saturday, according to the release. No fire was actually set, but gasoline was spilled throughout the unoccupied two-story residence. The gasoline reportedly did $5,000 worth of damage to the property.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6832.
Man allegedly threatened woman while holding knife
A Woodbridge, Va., man was arrested Oct. 7 after allegedly threatening a woman while holding a knife during an argument.
According to charging documents, officers responded to an Eagle Court residence in Waldorf around 3:40 a.m. for a report of a domestic assault with a weapon. The victim told police that shortly before 3 a.m., she and Ralph Nathaniel Dooley, 36, had been arguing when Dooley left the room. He allegedly returned holding a knife and stood over her while “yelling threats and profanity.” Dooley allegedly threatened to kill the woman, who was able to retreat upstairs.
When the victim made a pretend 911 call to get Dooley to leave, she said, he allegedly slapped her in the face. The woman left briefly before returning and calling 911, charging documents say.
Dooley initially denied having a knife, according to the statement, but allegedly later said he retrieved one in self-defense and the altercation was only verbal. Both Dooley and the victim were reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time.
Dooley was charged with first- and second-degree assault and arrested. He was originally held without bond but later released on his own recognizance; he’s scheduled to appear for a Nov. 6 preliminary district court hearing.
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips.
Sheriff’s office established in 1658
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service law enforcement agency comprised of more than 600 police, corrections and civilian personnel responsible for protecting more than 160,000 residents. The sheriff’s office was accredited by the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies in 2001 and has been designated as a CALEA Gold Standard of Excellence agency since 2011. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.
Fire marshal protects citizens
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fires and explosions through a comprehensive program of education, inspection, investigation and fire engineering.
For more information on fire safety, call 1-800-525-3124 or go to mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal/Pages/StateFireMarshal.aspx.
LINDSAY RENNER-WOOD