Police briefs

Charles man busted on drug charges
On June 19, Deputy Jermaine Mason and Dfc. Nicholas Barger responded to a motor vehicle crash near the Prince Frederick McDonald’s for the purpose of assisting in an information exchange. According to a sheriff’s office report, witnesses told the deputies they saw the driver of the striking vehicle “moving items around inside the vehicle and throwing items out the window into a handicap parking spot” towards the sign.
Barger reported that he located a broken glass container as well as three clear capsules containing a white, powdery substance suspected to be heroin in the handicap parking spot. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Kyle Dylan Dishner, 27, of Hughesville. After detecting the strong odor of suspected marijuana coming from Dishner’s vehicle, the deputies then conducted a search.
The vehicle search yielded clear capsules containing suspected heroin, three cut straws containing suspected heroin residue and a torn plastic bag containing several smaller bags with suspected marijuana residue. Deputies also located a plastic tube containing three more capsules of suspected heroin that was allegedly thrown by Dishner.
He was arrested and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center. Dishner was charged with one count of controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana. According to court records, Dishner was later released on his own recognizance and has a district court hearing on the charge scheduled for Oct. 23.
MARTY MADDEN
La Plata man charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest
A La Plata man was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order after an incident that occurred June 20.
According to charging documents from La Plata Police Department Sgt. Posey, officers responded to Millet Place for a reported suspicious person. Officers were advised a white male wearing a ski mask and carrying a thick wooden stick was in the area. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the suspect, Colby Alan Price, 18.
Officers asked Price to put the stick down, when he allegedly took a fighting stance and voiced an obscenity toward the officers and said “you can’t tell me what to do.” He then refused to comply, according to charging documents. Officers attempted to explain the concern Price was causing residents, but he allegedly continued to shout obscenities at them.
As officers attempted to place Price into custody, he allegedly pulled away from them and started running in the vicinity of Agricopia Drive. Officers were able to corner Price and place him under arrest without further incident.
Price posted his $150 bond on June 21 and his trial is scheduled for Dec. 4
Waldorf woman charged with assault
A Waldorf woman was charged with first- and second-degree assault after an incident that took place June 21.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Weinmann’s statement of charges, shortly before midnight, officers responded to University Drive for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, who alleged Maude Brunot Powell, 39, stabbed him.
The victim had two lacerations, one on his left forearm and the other on his right ankle, and said he and Powell began arguing when he fell to the ground and felt the knife poking him on his ankle. Once getting away, Powell allegedly attempted to set his car on fire.
Powell alleged that she attempted to leave the area when the victim came to the garage and began choking her. She said she retrieved the knife in self-defense to get the victim away from her. Both Powell and the victim allegedly smelled heavily of alcohol.
Powell was released on her own recognizance on June 22. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 17.
Maryland joins system for registered sex offenders
In April, Maryland joined the OffenderWatch sex offender registry network through statewide implementation, according to a press release from the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.
The system allows law enforcement agencies to save thousands of hours in administrative time and improve investigations with accurate, detailed record keeping.
The implementation of the network will help Maryland agencies work more efficiently to manage offenders at local, state and federal levels.
Every Maryland law enforcement agency that manages or accesses registered sex offender data will be able to collaborate on sex offender records, aid each other in investigations and easily share notifications with the public. These agencies are to include sheriff’s offices, police departments and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.
Maryland residents can also sign up for free email alerts when a registered sex offender moves into their neighborhood.
RYAN VOLLAND