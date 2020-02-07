Police briefs

Indian Head car fire under investigation
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the specifics of a Jan. 29 fire that destroyed an SUV in Indian Head, according to a press release.
Per the release, five firefighters from the Nanjemoy volunteer station responded to the area of Ben Doane Road and Riverside Road for a reported fire first observed by a passerby around 4:45 p.m. The fire was under control in 10 minutes and did an estimated $15,000 in damage to the 2015 GMC Yukon. Per the release, “the fire was intentionally set in the interior passenger compartment of the vehicle.” There were no injuries.
The preliminary cause remains under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.
Waldorf woman charged with school disturbance
A Waldorf woman was charged with assault and disturbance of school operations after an incident on Jan. 22.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office Pfc. Hillman’s statement of charges, at around 3 p.m., the John Hanson Middle School staff reported that a teacher needed help in her classroom dealing with an irate parent present without permission. Hillman, the school’s resource officer, made contact with Jeronda Artina Williams, 35, of Waldorf and asked if she could walk to the main office conference room because she was not allowed in the classroom at that time.
As Hillman and Williams were walking out of the classroom, Williams allegedly charged at the victim, lowering her right shoulder in the victim’s direction. Williams’ shoulder allegedly hit the victim’s right shoulder and neck area and caused the victim to fall into a desk. Williams was escorted out of the classroom and advised she would be charged at a later date for the assault.
Video footage was reviewed and allegedly shows Williams forcing past the victim to get into her classroom, which contained several students attending a math club hosted by the victim. The incident delayed the dismissal process and caused unnecessary attention, per the statement of charges.
Williams’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 2.
Woman charged with violating peace order
A Waldorf woman has been charged with first- and second-degree assault and failure to comply with a peace order after an event that occurred Jan. 28.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s deputy Knight’s statement of charges, a temporary peace order was served on Alicia Neveen Stout, 23, of Waldorf on Jan. 23 and was scheduled to be in effect until Jan. 30. On Jan. 28, the victim reported that Stout allegedly attempted to run her over with her vehicle as the victim exited her apartment complex.
The victim was able to jump out of the way in time, at which point Stout allegedly shouted out the window of her vehicle “I’ll kill you [expletive],” as she drove out of the apartment complex. The peace order allegedly stated that Stout was to not contact the victim in person, by telephone or any other means or harass the victim. Stout posted her $3,000 bond and is due back in court on Feb. 25.
Man charged in assault
A Waldorf man has been arrested for an assault that allegedly occurred on Jan. 25.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office Pfc. Kunz’s statement of charges, at about 8:30 a.m. the victim allegedly reported that her boyfriend, Mario Davon Greeter, 35, of Waldorf, assaulted her. Greeter allegedly picked the victim up from behind and threw her down the stairs, then proceeded to choke her.
The victim allegedly hit the wall after she was thrown by Greeter, causing damage to the wall. The victim allegedly had a cut and a swollen upper lip from the incident. Greeter allegedly fled the scene before the officers arrived and was arrested on Jan. 30.
Greeter was released on his own recognizance on Jan. 31 and is due back in court March 24.
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.
Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips.
RYAN VOLLAND