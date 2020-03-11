Woman arrested for alleged assault
A woman with no fixed address was arrested and subsequently charged with second-degree assault after a domestic incident that allegedly occurred on March 1.
According to charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Collins, shortly before 8:45 a.m., officers responded to October Place in Waldorf for the report of a male and female physically fighting in a parking lot. Upon arrival, contact was made with Shameka Janese Butler, 40, who was allegedly screaming and yelling at the time. Unsuccessful attempts were made to calm Butler.
Butler’s identity was confirmed by officers through the local system due to numerous prior arrests. Contact was made with the victim who alleged that Butler took his cane from him and struck him multiple times on both arms and scratched his face and arms. Visible signs of injury to the victim were observed by officers.
Officers attempted to speak with Butler, who allegedly ran toward the victim’s residence. Officers intercepted Butler and placed her under arrest. Butler allegedly refused to talk to officers and began screaming loudly and berating officers’ families during detainment.
Butler was released on her own recognizance on March 1 and her trial is scheduled for April 7.
Nanjemoy man charged in two separate incidents
A Nanjemoy man was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and later charged with second-degree assault and second-degree assault of a division of corrections employee in two separate incidents.
According to Charles County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Gilroy’s statement of charges, on Feb. 25, officers responded to the 1100 block of Smallwood Drive West for the report of an unconscious female. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who was suffering an unknown medical emergency. Upon regaining consciousness, the victim alleged that her boyfriend hit her.
Officers made contact with Omar Jamal Brooks, 34, who allegedly emerged from the woods with his hands up. Brooks allegedly said he had pushed his girlfriend causing her to fall and strike her head on the concrete. Brooks allegedly stated that he was intoxicated which caused him to push her.
The victim was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for injuries sustained during the assault. Brooks allegedly spat at officers twice when they were trying to speak with him.
Charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Toland stated that on Feb. 29, officers responded to Charles County Detention Center for the report of an assault on a correctional officer. Upon arrival, officers learned that Brooks assaulted a correctional officer while they were securing inmates for nightly lock-in.
Brooks allegedly began to argue about the use of the phone and the officer had the phones shut down, which angered Brooks. The officer entered the cell and was approached by Brooks in an aggressive manner. Once the officer was close enough, Brooks allegedly lunged at them and struck the officer multiple times in the nose and face.
Brooks is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.
Waldorf man charged with assault
A Waldorf man was arrested and subsequently charged with second-degree assault after a domestic incident that allegedly occurred on March 8.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office Pfc. Christian’s statement of charges, officers responded to Maddox Court for the report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, who alleged that she was assaulted by Lorenzo Raymond Parker, 36.
The victim allegedly stated that Parker struck her in the head with a book bag, then choked her neck with his hands. Officers observed physical injury to the victim as there were red marks present on her neck. The victim and Parker allegedly have one child in common.
Parker’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 20.
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000.
Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips.
Fire marshal protects
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fires and explosions through a comprehensive program of education, inspection, investigation and fire engineering. For more information on fire safety, call 1-800-525-3124 or go to mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal/Pages/StateFireMarshal.aspx.
Sheriff’s office established in 1658
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service law enforcement agency comprised of more than 600 police, corrections and civilian personnel responsible for protecting more than 160,000 residents. The sheriff’s office was accredited by the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies in 2001 and has been designated as a CALEA Gold Standard of Excellence agency since 2011. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.
RYAN VOLLAND