One dead in single-car crash on Friday
Police are investigating a Friday afternoon car crash that killed a Welcome man.
According to a Charles County Sheriff’s Office press release, around 3:15 p.m. Oct. 18, officers responded to the area of Poorhouse Road and Gorham Lane in La Plata for the report of a single vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation showed the driver of a Nissan Altima was traveling south on Poorhouse Road when he left the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver, 21-year-old Richard James Burket, was pronounced dead on the scene. The sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.
Waldorf assault under investigation
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported assault that led to a shot being fired last week in Waldorf.
On Oct. 17 at approximately 3:14 p.m., per a sheriff’s office press release, officers responded to the 1000 block of St. Ignatius Drive for the report of people fighting and a shot being fired. When officers arrived, all parties involved in the altercation had fled the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed that multiple vehicles were parked in the lot. The occupants of the vehicles exited and a fight allegedly ensued.
During the fight, one participant allegedly retrieved a handgun from a vehicle, the release said. At this time, the other individuals ran to their vehicles and started exiting the parking lot. One vehicle allegedly struck the person in possession of the gun, knocking him to the ground as it was leaving. The armed subject then allegedly fired shots in the direction of the fleeing vehicles.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. J. Long at 301-609-6502. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case.
La Plata man accused of carjacking
A La Plata man, 28-year-old Brian Eugene Dyson, was originally ordered held without bond and later released on his own recognizance after being charged with an Oct. 14 carjacking in Waldorf.
According to the statement of charges, police responded to the parking lot of Legacy Carryout in Waldorf around 4:30 p.m. for a reported carjacking. There, the victim told police the suspect, later identified as Dyson, allegedly approached his car, opened the driver side door and punched him in the face before he “pulled [the victim] out of the vehicle by his hair.” Dyson then allegedly drove off in the gray 2001 Volkswagen Passat. Another witness said she saw the victim on the ground as the vehicle sped away. Police issued a notice regarding the vehicle through dispatch, the statement says, and the vehicle was located by tracking the victim’s phone, which had remained in the car. Police located Dyson while he was allegedly driving the vehicle in La Plata, and he was arrested without incident.
Dyson is charged with carjacking, second-degree assault, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and malicious destruction of property. He was released Oct. 16 and will appear for a Nov. 13 preliminary hearing.
Man found asleep in car allegedly had loaded weapon
A Waldorf man was charged Oct. 13 with weapons offenses and drunk driving after being found asleep in his car at a gas station.
Per the statement of charges, officers responded to the Dash-In on Smallwood Drive West for a report of an unconscious person in a car. An individual later identified as 29-year-old Kenneth Andrew Young Jr. was reportedly seen sleeping in the driver seat. He refused to roll down the window when police knocked. Young allegedly tried to start the car, but the engine did not turn over, and he reportedly lowered and raised the window multiple times as police tried to question him. He allegedly tried starting the car again before an officer gained entry into the car to “prevent the driver from fleeing.”
Young allegedly replied he had a pistol when police asked if he had any weapons. He was “detained and frisked for officer safety,” per the report. While he was detained, officers allegedly noticed the smell of alcohol on Young, but he refused field sobriety tests, including a breath test. Nearly-empty bottles of liquor were allegedly found in his car, along with a loaded Walther handgun. Because of past criminal convictions, Young is legally barred from gun ownership in Maryland. Online court records show Young pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and false imprisonment in 2014.
Young was released on his own recognizance Oct. 13 after being charged with illegal firearm possession, firearm possession by a person with a felony conviction, illegal ammunition possession, having a loaded handgun in the vehicle and having a handgun in the vehicle, along with traffic offenses. A Nov. 12 preliminary hearing is scheduled in district court.
LINDSAY RENNER-WOOD
Hughesville man accused of causing disturbance at bar
A Hughesville man was restrained and pepper-sprayed in a police vehicle after being arrested for allegedly creating a disturbance outside of the Last Drop bar in Hollywood, Md., early Sunday morning, according to charging documents.
Court documents written by Trooper Kevin Bauer of the Maryland State Police accuse Ronald J. Whitmire, 28, of yelling obscenities at police and a bouncer from the bar after he was removed from the bar for causing a disturbance. Police were dispatched to the bar after a bouncer told police that Whitmire would not leave the parking lot after being removed, and allegedly took “a fighting stance” and swung at the bouncer. As Whitmire was being transported in Bauer’s car, the documents allege that he attempted to unbuckle his seat belt, and Bauer stopped the vehicle and pepper-sprayed Whitmire in the face. Whitmire refused care for the pepper spray, according to the documents.
After being transported to the detention center, Whitmire allegedly broke free from a pro-restraint chair and had to be placed in an emergency restraint chair. Whitmire was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and creating a public disturbance while intoxicated.
DAN BELSON
Fire marshal protects citizens
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fires and explosions through a comprehensive program of education, inspection, investigation and fire engineering.
For more information on fire safety, call 1-800-525-3124 or go to mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal/Pages/StateFireMarshal.aspx.
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips.
Sheriff’s office established in 1658
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service law enforcement agency comprised of more than 600 police, corrections and civilian personnel responsible for protecting more than 160,000 residents. The sheriff’s office was accredited by the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies in 2001 and has been designated as a CALEA Gold Standard of Excellence agency since 2011. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.
LINDSAY RENNER-WOOD