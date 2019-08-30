Motorcyclist seriously injured in Waldorf crash
A Tuesday night accident in Waldorf temporarily closed both spans of U.S. 301 and left a motorist with serious injuries, according to the Maryland State Police.
Both state police troopers and Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash in the area of Acton Lane around 6:19 p.m., according to an MSP press release. The preliminary investigation revealed the operator of the 2014 Suzuki motorcycle, 22-year-old Tashawn Michael Elizee, was traveling northbound on U.S. 301 at speeds in excess of 85 mph in a 45 mph zone when the driver of a black Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 27-year-old Shanice Jovante Matthews of Waldorf, pulled out from the center of the road to enter a shopping center on the northbound side of the road.
Elizee then collided with the Equinox on the passenger side rear and was ejected from the motorcycle and became entrapped in the rear of the Equinox as it overturned. Elizee was pulled from the vehicle by medical personnel who were nearby.
Elizee was flown by MSP Aviation in critical condition to MedStar Hospital Center with severe injuries to his head. Matthews was transported to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. Troopers and EMS personnel did not detect any signs of impairment from either party in the collision.
Troopers responded to Elizee’s residence to notify next of kin, making contact with his family. Troopers Meurrens and Moorman are conducting the investigation. The collision is being reconstructed by Trooper Batty of the Forestville Barrack.
Convicted sex offender re-sentenced Wednesday
A sex offender whose case had been previously ordered for retrial in the Maryland Court of Appeals pleaded guilty to the previous offense — as well as another police discovered while he was awaiting retrial — and was sentenced by Judge Hayward James “Jay” West Wednesday in Charles County Circuit Court.
Jason Adam Fallin, a 39-year-old Waldorf resident, was originally charged in 2015 with third- and fourth-degree sex offense, as well as the continued sexual abuse of a minor. Between 2012 and 2014, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Freeman, Fallin sexually abused a young female relative who is now deceased. He was convicted of third-degree sex offense and sex abuse of a minor in 2016 and originally received a 21-year sentence. However, Fallin’s case was appealed and overturned in 2018 on the basis that while on the stand, a witness had opined to something beyond their scope of knowledge.
A new trial was ordered by the Maryland Court of Appeals. While Fallin was awaiting retrial, in December 2018, 50 pornographic images of children were found on a Google account detectives traced back to him through the associated phone number and IP address.
Fallin pleaded guilty to seven counts of child pornography possession in the newer case and to third-degree sex offense in the one that was ordered for retrial. Fallin received a combined 20 years for the first four counts, along with five years each of suspended time for the latter ones. He received 10 years in the other case, to be served concurrently with the other sentence.
“I’ll never forget [this case], and that’s not a good thing,” West said in administering Fallin’s sentence.
LINDSAY RENNER-WOOD