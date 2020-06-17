Police briefs

Indian Head man charged with assault, disorderly conduct
An Indian Head man was charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace after an incident that occurred May 30.
According to documents filed by La Plata Police Department Officer Plater, shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers responded to Washington Avenue in La Plata for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers heard screaming coming from the front entrance door of an apartment.
A citizen informed officers that a woman was being choked by a male in front of the building. Officers observed Joseph Frederick Curtis, 61, grabbing a female and forcefully pulling her towards him. Officers separated the two and detained Curtis.
The victim alleged that she got into an argument with Curtis that escalated until he allegedly started choking the victim around the neck with his two hands. The victim allegedly had red marks on both sides of her neck, a laceration on her right hand and a red mark on the left side of her back, which she alleged were sustained because of Curtis.
Officers determined on scene that Curtis was the aggressor. Curtis was released on his own recognizance on June 1 and his trial is scheduled for Oct. 6.
Vehicle fire reported in Waldorf
A vehicle fire was reported June 9 in Waldorf, according to a press release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
According to the release, at around 11:30 p.m., five firefighters from the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 3000 block of Otter Square for the report of a vehicle fire. The fire took about five minutes to control and did an estimated $1,200 in structural damage to a 2008 Chevrolet Impala.
The fire was discovered by a neighbor, and the area of origin is believed to be the engine compartment. The preliminary cause is under investigation. Anyone with any informations is asked to contact the fire marshal at 443-550-6835.
Two charged in robbery incident
A Hughesville man has been charged with first-degree assault, armed robbery, reckless endangerment and use of a firearm during a felonious crime, and a Hughesville woman has been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and reckless endangerment after an incident that took place June 8.
According to charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office PO1 Stine, at about 7:30 a.m., officers spoke with the victim who alleged he was planning to meet Briana Kaitlin Sullivan, 18. The victim said the two planned to meet at the corner of Hurlock Place and Mt. Clare Place, and the victim arrived at the area at about 2 a.m.
While approaching the vehicle, the victim allegedly felt something tap the side of his head. When he looked, he allegedly saw Mason Tyler Oursler, 21, holding a handgun towards his head. Oursler allegedly said that if the victim moved, he would shoot him.
Oursler then allegedly grabbed the victim’s phone from him and demanded he give him his wallet and everything he had. The victim complied with Oursler’s demands and told officers he knew Sullivan because they went to high school together. He showed officers social media photos of Oursler and confirmed he was the one who allegedly robbed him
Oursler and Sullivan were both released on their own recognizance on June 11. Oursler’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 1 and Sullivan’s trial is scheduled for Oct. 20.
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000.
Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips. For more information about the P3 program, go to www.p3intel.com.
Fire marshal protects
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fires and explosions through a comprehensive program of education, inspection, investigation and fire engineering.
For more information on fire safety, call 1-800-525-3124 or go to mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal/Pages/StateFireMarshal.aspx.
Sheriff’s office established in 1658
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service law enforcement agency comprised of more than 600 police, corrections and civilian personnel responsible for protecting more than 160,000 residents.
The sheriff’s office was accredited by the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies in 2001 and has been designated as a CALEA Gold Standard of Excellence agency since 2011.
Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.
RYAN VOLLAND