Waldorf man arrested for alleged intoxicated endangerment
A Waldorf man was arrested for alleged intoxicated endangerment and public disturbance, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after an incident that took place on Feb. 18.
According to Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Levy’s statement of charges, shortly after 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to Old Washington Road for the report of an intoxicated driver.
Upon arrival, other officers had already conducted a traffic stop and located Eric Tadeo Martinez, 28, who was allegedly speaking very loudly and slurring his speech.
Martinez was allegedly not complying with simple demands due to his level of inebriation. He then allegedly squared his body and took a fighting stance towards officers and attempted to grab the arms of Levy, to which Levy displayed his taser in an attempt to gain compliance. Martinez immediately complied and officers began taking him into custody.
While being detained, Martinez allegedly pulled his left hand to the front of his body in an attempt to regain control from officers.
Martinez was taken to the ground to prevent further incident.
Martinez was taken to Charles Regional Medical Center at his request and while there, allegedly became irate and began yelling at staff, causing a disturbance.
A witness allegedly said that Martinez entered a business inebriated and was attempting to fight several customers. Once Martinez left the business, he allegedly entered his vehicle and attempted to flee the area when officers were arriving. Multiple empty cans of beer were allegedly found in his vehicle.
Martinez was released on his own recognizance on Feb. 19 and his trial is scheduled for March 25.
Waldorf teen charged with assault, theft
A Waldorf teen was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with first- and second-degree assault and theft after he and other juveniles allegedly stole items from Safeway in Waldorf.
Charles County Sheriff’s Office POII Singh’s statement of charges reads that shortly after 5:30 p.m., officers responded to Safeway on King Street for the report of an assault and theft. Officers located four juveniles a short distance away and transported them back to Safeway. Witnesses alleged that the juveniles steal from the store on a daily basis, entering the store with empty backpacks and leaving with backpacks full of food.
Witnesses alleged that the juveniles threw items they stole at them, including yelling and using profanity. The accused teen allegedly threw a large cement block in the direction of witnesses, as well as throwing a case of soda and a jar of peanuts at witnesses, striking one of them. One witness allegedly displayed head injuries after being struck with a glass coffee bottle by the accused teen.
The juveniles were allegedly all barred from Safeway on Jan. 22. Two of the other three juveniles were charged on juvenile offense reports and the total value of the stolen and damaged property was $30.53. Officers respond to calls relating to the juveniles on a daily basis and they have reportedly caused several other disturbances in the area.
The accused teen was released on his own recognizance on Feb. 20 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 6.
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips.
Fire marshal protects
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fires and explosions through a comprehensive program of education, inspection, investigation and fire engineering.
For more information on fire safety, call 1-800-525-3124 or go to mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal/Pages/StateFireMarshal.aspx.
Sheriff’s office established in 1658
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service law enforcement agency comprised of more than 600 police, corrections and civilian personnel responsible for protecting more than 160,000 residents. The sheriff’s office was accredited by the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies in 2001 and has been designated as a CALEA Gold Standard of Excellence agency since 2011. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.
RYAN VOLLAND