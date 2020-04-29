Police briefs

Calvert man killed in motorcycle crash
A Calvert County man was killed Saturday afternoon after the motorcycle he was operating struck a pole in Charles County. A report from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office stated the motorcyclist, Thomas Andrew Weaver Jr., 55, of Lusby, “was traveling on Carrico Mill Road [in Hughesville] when for unknown reasons he left the roadway and struck an electrical pole.”
Fire department reports indicate emergency crews conducted CPR on Weaver before pronouncing him dead at the scene.
The report did not indicate whether or not Weaver was wearing a helmet when the crash occurred.
Police are seeking the public’s help in the ongoing investigation of the fatality. Eyewitnesses or anyone else who might have information that could aid investigators are asked to contact Cpl. Terrell Hemsely of the sheriff’s office at 301-609-5903. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the agency’s P3Intel mobile app.
MARTY MADDEN
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000.
Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips. For more information about the P3 program, go to www.p3intel.com.
Fire marshal protects citizens
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fires and explosions through a comprehensive program of education, inspection, investigation and fire engineering.
For more information on fire safety, call 1-800-525-3124 or go to mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal/Pages/StateFireMarshal.aspx.
Sheriff’s office established in 1658
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service law enforcement agency comprised of more than 600 police, corrections and civilian personnel responsible for protecting more than 160,000 residents. The sheriff’s office was accredited by the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies in 2001 and has been designated as a CALEA Gold Standard of Excellence agency since 2011.
Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.
RYAN VOLLAND