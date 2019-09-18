Warrant allegedly returns drugs, weapons in Waldorf
A Waldorf man was arrested earlier this month after a warrant search of his residence allegedly found drugs and guns in the man’s possession.
Clinton Arizona McClay, 23, was at his Berkshire Court residence Sept. 4 when officers arrived to execute a search warrant on the home, according to the statement of charges. The search of his home allegedly returned a Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun, 16 boxes of THC cartridges, $40 worth of suspected MDMA and 19 bags of marijuana along with other drug paraphernalia and cash.
According to the statement of charges, McClay was allegedly in possession of $25,000 worth of marijuana. McClay allegedly told police he was selling the marijuana to help support his family and pay the bills. The MDMA, he allegedly said, was for his personal use.
McClay was taken into custody and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of production equipment, possession of a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance with a firearm, possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute. Online court records show McClay’s $3,500 bond was posted and he was released the same day as his arrest. No further court dates have been posted since his release: His preliminary hearing was listed as deferred as of Sept. 5.
Blaze damages White Plains house
A minor amount of damage was done to a White Plains home after someone allegedly set it ablaze in the early morning hours Saturday.
According to a release from the state fire marshal, firefighters responded to the Rhodes Way residence shortly before 1 a.m. Sept. 14. The fire, which was under control within five minutes of the arrival of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department, was discovered by a passerby. Per the release, the fire was started by an unknown suspect or suspects. The fire did an estimated $1,500 in structural damage.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident should contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6834.
Hughesville man in custody for alleged multi-state chase
A Hughesville man accused of trying to strike a state police with his car was arrested Sept. 6, according to a Maryland State Police press release.
The suspect was identified as William H. Galvin Jr., 29. Galvin was arrested at a trailer in Front Royal, Va., shortly after 5:30 p.m. by members of the Maryland State Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshals Service. He is being charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer.
Galvin was wanted for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle directly at a Perryville Police Department officer at about 2 a.m. the same day, as the officer and other law enforcement personnel were attempting to arrest him following a multi-state pursuit. Galvin allegedly stole the car from Charles County, drove it into Delaware and back through the northern part of Maryland before his arrest in Virginia. Galvin will be held in Virginia pending extradition back to Maryland.
Cash reward offered for tips
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips.
Sheriff’s office established in 1658
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service law enforcement agency comprised of more than 600 police, corrections and civilian personnel responsible for protecting more than 160,000 residents. The sheriff’s office was accredited by the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies in 2001 and has been designated as a CALEA Gold Standard of Excellence agency since 2011. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.
Fire marshal protects citizens
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fires and explosions through a comprehensive program of education, inspection, investigation and fire engineering. For more information on fire safety, call 1-800-525-3124 or go to mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal/Pages/StateFireMarshal.aspx.
LINDSAY RENNER-WOOD