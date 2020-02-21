Waldorf man charged with assault
A Waldorf man has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault after domestic-related incidents that allegedly occurred on Feb. 15 and 16.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Bonaccorsy’s statement of charges, officers responded to Adams Court in Waldorf for the report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival, contact was made with Paul Steven Whalen, 55, who allegedly advised that he and his girlfriend got into an altercation due to her not being on her medication. Whalen allegedly claimed he did not strike her and she left without incident.
The victim allegedly returned to the residence and accused Whalen of assaulting her on Feb. 15 and 16. The victim allegedly stated that Whalen accused her of stealing his medication on Feb. 15 and threw his food and drink on her, at which point Whalen’s brother stepped in to intervene. Whalen was allegedly calmed down by his brother and no further incident occurred that day.
The victim allegedly stated that on Feb. 16, at around 3 p.m., Whalen began arguing with her again. Whalen allegedly threw multiple items at the victim, striking her in the head and back. The victim allegedly left the residence with Whalen’s brother. The victim alleged she was struck in the head, back and neck during the altercations, although no physical injury to the victim was observed.
Whalen and the victim allegedly have been together for approximately 10 years. Whalen’s preliminary trial is scheduled for March 30.
Bel Alton woman charged with assault, motor vehicle theft
A Bel Alton woman was charged with first- and second-degree assault, as well as unlawfully taking a motor vehicle after an incident that occurred on Feb. 13.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Shaw’s statement of charges, at about 1 p.m., the victim was at her residence when her daughter, Nina Marie Mostardi, 31, asked the victim to drive her somewhere, to which the victim did not comply. Mostardi and the victim allegedly began to argue, at which point Mostardi slapped the victim in the face with an open hand.
The victim allegedly retreated to a bedroom, at which point Mostardi entered, grabbed the victim by her hair and took the victim’s car keys off of a lanyard that was around the victim’s neck. Mostardi allegedly ran out of the house and entered the driver seat of the vehicle, which the victim ran behind and yelled at Mostardi to stop.
Mostardi allegedly pulled the vehicle forward then went into reverse, then did the same action again, this time striking the victim with the vehicle which caused her to fall to the ground. Mostardi then allegedly drove away from the residence.
Mostardi was released on her own recognizance on Feb. 18 and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 13.
Teen charged with possession, unlawful sale of firearm
A Waldorf teen was charged with possession of a firearm as a minor and unlawful sale of a firearm on Feb. 12.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office Det. Logsdon’s statement of charges, on Dec. 10, 2019, a Waldorf citizen reported his High Point 9mm handgun stolen. The citizen talked to his step-son, who allegedly said that he took the gun from a safe and gave it to a 17-year-old male on Dec. 2, 2019, in the area of the Lancaster neighborhood footpath in Waldorf, for the teen to use in a rap music video.
The teen and his friends allegedly recorded a music video which was uploaded to YouTube on Dec. 7. Logsdon viewed the video and the handgun was identified by the citizen. The teen was asked by the citizen’s step-son to return the weapon and he did not comply.
A search and seizure warrant was executed at the teen’s residence on Jan. 10, but the handgun was not recovered. The teen was subsequently interviewed by detectives where he admitted to receiving the handgun and later selling it to Loundon Stephaun K. Renaud, 21, of Waldorf.
A search and seizure warrant was executed at Renaud’s residence on Jan. 10 where the handgun was recovered. Renaud was subsequently charged with sale of a stolen firearm and access of firearms by minors.
The teen’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23 and Renaud’s is scheduled for Feb. 28.
Man charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest
A Waldorf man has been charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing and hindering and resisting arrest after an incident that occurred Feb. 15.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Foster’s statement of charges, at around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to Amber Leaf Place in Waldorf for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, contact was made with Robin Jesse Gyebi, 30, who was allegedly standing at the end of a hallway staring out a window. The officers identified themselves to Gyebi, who allegedly responded with “I don’t [expletive] with police.”
Officers were investigating yelling coming from an apartment when Gyebi allegedly approached Foster from the side and attempted to gain access to the apartment. Gyebi allegedly ignored officers’ commands to step back and continued advancing, making an unknown statement.
Gyebi was restrained by officers at which point he allegedly began resisting. Gyebi allegedly continued to resist as he was brought to the ground and officers were able to handcuff him. During the incident, multiple citizens opened their apartment doors to observe.
Gyebi was released on his own recognizance on Feb. 15. His trial is scheduled for April 17.
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips.
Fire marshal protects
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fires and explosions through a comprehensive program of education, inspection, investigation and fire engineering. For more information on fire safety, call 1-800-525-3124 or go to mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal/Pages/StateFireMarshal.aspx.
Sheriff’s office established in 1658
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service law enforcement agency comprised of more than 600 police, corrections and civilian personnel responsible for protecting more than 160,000 residents. The sheriff’s office was accredited by the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies in 2001 and has been designated as a CALEA Gold Standard of Excellence agency since 2011. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.
RYAN VOLLAND