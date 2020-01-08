Police briefs

Dodge destroyed in car fire
A car was destroyed after an accidental fire Jan. 4 in Waldorf, the state fire marshal said in a release.
Four firefighters from the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department arrived at St. Charles Towne Plaza at 1170 Smallwood Drive shortly after 5 p.m. for a reported fire. The initial investigation indicated that the blaze began in the engine compartment of a Dodge Challenger owned by a woman who had shortly before the incident exited the car and entered a nearby shop, the report says, before a fellow patron told her what was going on.
The fire did an estimated $10,000 of damage to the car’s structure and $250 in damage to items that were inside. The fire also damaged two adjacent vehicles, the report says. No one was injured, and the fire was under control within 10 minutes.
Vehicle theft alleged in Lexington Park
A Pomfret man was briefly jailed on Dec. 19 following allegations that he stole another man’s vehicle at an address off Great Mills Road in St. Mary’s County.
Charging documents say Noah Howard noticed that his car was missing after he had left it on to warm up early that morning, and searched the area for his car, eventually finding it in the parking lot of the Sheetz, with Dennis Wayne Stockman, 45, in the driver’s seat.
Stockman was released on his own recognizance the following day to seek substance abuse treatment pending his trial date in January.
Waldorf man arrested for alleged Christmas car chase
A Waldorf man was arrested Dec. 25 and later released after posting $10,000 bond for allegedly engaging in a drunken assault and brief car chase with police, court documents and charging statements say.
According to Charles County Sheriff’s officer R. Herbert’s statement of charges, the officer responded as backup in the area of Billingsley and Middletown roads in White Plains for Sgt. Smith of the sheriff’s office, who was at the time pursuing a silver Toyota Camry that was not stopping for the sergeant’s lights and sirens that signaled the same. The pursuit reportedly lasted for four miles, during which time the driver of the Camry allegedly drove at high speeds, crossing the center lines in the road and striking an embankment at one point.
After hitting the embankment, the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Robert Larry Stevenson Jr., allegedly exited the car and fled on foot and was found to be “extremely intoxicated” when officers caught him, the documents say. Stevenson’s two small children were reportedly in the car at the time of the crash and had to be taken to Children’s Medical Center in Washington, D.C., for treatment for their injuries. Both children allegedly were not in approved car seats.
Per the statement of charges, Smith recounted to Herbert that prior to the chase he’d been responding to the nearby area of Billingsley and Bennsville roads, where he allegedly encountered Stevenson assaulting a woman and attempting to force her into the vehicle. Stevenson had allegedly ignored Herbert’s orders to stop and yelled expletives before taking off with the children in the car.
While receiving treatment at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center for his injuries, the report says, Stevenson allegedly “head butted Cpl. Justin Alpert of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office on the right shoulder” as they were preparing to leave the hospital.
Stevenson is facing two counts apiece of first-degree child abuse, reckless endangerment, second-degree assault and neglect of a minor along with resisting arrest. He has a Jan. 24 preliminary hearing scheduled in district court.
Indian Head man charged with burglary, destruction
An Indian Head man was arrested Dec. 23 for allegedly breaking and entering into an apartment with an ax.
Per Officer V. Pancotti’s statement of charges, police were dispatched to the 4000 block of Dwight’s Place in Indian Head for a breaking and entering in progress.
When they arrived, officers met with a woman who said the defendant, 40-year-old Anthony Albert Hutchins, had allegedly been trying to break down the door of the apartment next to hers with an ax and crowbar.
The woman said Hutchins lived nearby, but didn’t reside there, and suspected he was under the influence of drugs at the time.
Police met with Hutchins nearby and spoke with him. He allegedly said he’d thought he’d heard a child in the apartment’s basement yelling for help, and that the woman who had called 911 had told him to break down the door. No child was found in the residence when police searched it a short time later. Hutchins allegedly did “an approximate $700-800” in damage to the door of the residence.
Hutchins was released on his own recognizance the same day after allegedly being ordered held on a $1,500 percentage bond, per online court records. A district court trial is scheduled Feb. 11.
Identity sought in indecent exposure case
On Dec. 31 at approximately 2:07 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of a library on Village Street in Waldorf for the report of an indecent exposure. The suspect approached the victims and exposed his genitals. The suspect is described as a black male 30-50 years of age. At the time, he was wearing a Redskins jacket, dark colored pants and a black mask. If you can identify the suspect, or have information related to the crime, contact Pfc. A. Fenlon via e-mail at fenlona@ccso.us. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous should contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS.
Suspect arrested for assault on female relatives
On Jan. 3 at 11:53 a.m., Charles County Sheriff’s officers assigned to the Domestic Violence and Warrants Units apprehended a man who was wanted for violently assaulting two female relatives. Shawn Lamar Williams, 22, of White Plains was arrested in Waldorf and charged with two counts of second-degree assault, home invasion and other related charges.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Jan. 1 at 11:47 p.m. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Bryan Court in Waldorf for the report of an assault in progress. Prior to police being contacted, Williams allegedly smashed the front and rear windows of a vehicle belonging to one of the victims. After that, he approached the front door of their house and tried to kick it in, but he was unsuccessful. He then allegedly “broke out the first story front window and gained entry.”
The victims hid in a bathroom but the suspect kicked open the door. Williams allegedly took the cell phones from the two victims before he struck one woman on the back of her head.
Williams allegedly fled the scene just as police arrived. Officer D. Spence is investigating.
Two arrested for home invasion and assault; third sought
On Dec. 31 at 7:34 p.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Night Heron Court in Waldorf for the report of a home invasion and assault. An initial investigation revealed a known associate, Jeremiah Nicholas, 21, of Waldorf was allowed inside the apartment by the victim.
Once inside, a physical altercation ensued between the victim and Nicholas. At that time, Nicholas’ brother, Nehemiah Nicholas, 22, of Washington, D.C. — who was standing outside the apartment with another male — allegedly fired five rounds into the apartment and forced his way inside along with the other man. The suspects then demanded property from the victim, but fled without taking anything.
Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Jeremiah and Nehemiah Nicholas. On Jan. 1, Nehemiah Nicholas was arrested in Fredericksburg, Va., and was allegedly found to be in possession of a rifle at the time he was located. On Jan. 2, Jeremiah Nicholas was located at his residence and arrested.
The two were charged with home invasion, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree assault. Detectives are working to identify the third suspect and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information should contact Detective C. Gregory at 301-609-6507.
Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the third suspect.
