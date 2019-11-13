Waldorf man pleads to shooting roof, wall
A 22-year-old Waldorf man entered a plea of guilty to a first-degree assault charge Wednesday afternoon in a case where he was accused of firing a gun earlier this year at a Charlotte Hall residence.
In the early-morning hours of May 4, Joseph Matthew Lockard was seen holding a gun by a family friend who was cleaning out his car, according to a statement of charges filed by Deputy Austin Schultz of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. That friend then heard shooting which “sounded so fast he assumed there were two firearms,” and heard a truck leaving which had a “distinct sound” that he identified as Lockard’s vehicle.
The charges noted multiple bullet holes were located on the roof of the residence, in the siding, and on the window, and projectiles were found “in various locations on the residence,” in which nine people were inside. A co-defendant, Tray Ogg, was also charged via a criminal summons on allegations that he pushed the man onto the ground before the shots were fired.
Lockard is awaiting a sentencing hearing. The case was prosecuted by senior Assistant State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling.
DAN BELSON
Police find nearly $30,000 of cocaine at hotel party
A Temple Hills man was arrested Nov. 2 after police were called to a Waldorf hotel for a reported disturbance.
Per the statement of charges written by Pfc. S. Hooper of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Waldorf around 3 a.m. Nov. 2 for “disturbing the peace and possible drug use.” There, a security guard employed by the hotel said they had received complaints about a party in room 202. Once outside the door, it reportedly took “several minutes” for anyone to open the door.
Once in the room, the defendant, 38-year-old Jason Charles Mumford, was seen on the balcony and officers went to check to “make sure nothing was being thrown over the balcony.” Per the report, Cpl. Stanley of the sheriff’s office allegedly saw shoe prints on the roof matching the Air Jordans Mumford was wearing. Stanley followed the prints to a backpack, which Hooper recovered.
Inside the backpack, there was allegedly a large envelope with “several Safeway bags containing a large quantity of a white powdery substance,” and another bag with “a tan powdery substance” inside. Police stopped Mumford as he was getting into a car and escorted him back inside, where he was placed under arrest. A search of Mumford’s person allegedly returned dollar bills with white residue on them and a smaller bag with a “white powdery substance.”
The different substances reportedly tested positive as cocaine and MDMA. The envelope allegedly contained 149.6 grams of cocaine valued at $29,920 and the smaller amount allegedly found on Mumford’s person was worth $460: Mumford allegedly said the smaller amount was for personal use. There was an alleged 5.8 grams of MDMA, worth $145. Mumford allegedly also was in possession of scales and bags for packaging the drugs.
Mumford was originally ordered held without bond but released on his own recognizance Nov. 4. He is charged with possession of paraphernalia and two counts each of drug possession and drug possession with intent to distribute. Mumford has a scheduled preliminary hearing Nov. 27.
Four-mile pursuit ends in arrest
A Port Tobacco man is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center after allegedly leading police on a four-mile pursuit down Port Tobacco Road on Nov. 4.
Per the statement of charges from Officer A. Brown of the county sheriff’s office, the officer was conducting radar speed enforcement around 2:15 p.m. near Wesley Drive and Port Tobacco Road and pulled over a black GMC Yukon that was reportedly traveling 15 miles over the posted speed limit. The driver, later identified as 27-year-old Andre Leonard Johnson, began to stop but allegedly accelerated and fled as the officer approached on foot.
Brown pursued the vehicle down Port Tobacco Road toward Valley Road and allegedly observed Johnson driving the vehicle “at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour” and passing some cars on the shoulder while following others too closely.
At a Simms Landing Road address, four miles from where the pursuit began, Johnson allegedly ran from the car and toward the home. Brown placed Johnson under arrest, which he allegedly resisted physically. Johnson allegedly said he “ran away from police due to his license being suspended.” A search of the motor vehicles database reportedly said Johnson’s license has been suspended four times, as recently as Sept. 10.
Johnson was charged with resisting arrest, failure to display both his license and registration on demand, negligent driving, reckless driving and several other traffic offenses. He has a scheduled district court trial Dec. 31.
LINDSAY RENNER-WOOD