Police briefs

Waldorf man charged with child abuse, assault
A Waldorf man was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of child abuse after an incident that took place on May 5.
According to charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Bourgeois, the defendant, Jose Malpartida, 45, of Waldorf assaulted a child.
Upon contact with Malpartida, a statement was obtained by the officer. Malpartida allegedly told police he did not touch the child, he was just trying to calm the child down. After talking to the victim and another witness, it was determined that Malpartida forced the victim to the ground, dragged and then stomped the victim. Upon investigation, signs of physical injury were present.
Emergency medical technicians arrived at the scene and applied bandages to the victim. The witness told police Malpartida had been drinking alcohol throughout the day. Subsequently, Malpartida was placed in handcuffs and taken to the Charles County Detention Center.
MORGAN DUNLOP
Bryans Road man charged with theft
A Bryans Road man was charged with theft after allegedly taking a motor vehicle on Sunday.
According to Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Joffe’s statement of charges, at around 9:25 p.m., officers received a call regarding a stolen blue Chevrolet Cruz in the area of Woodberry Drive. At around 11:15 p.m., officers received a call from a man called “Red” who said he had taken his friend’s car earlier and wanted to return it.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers made contact with Jerry Allen Simmons Jr., 29, who also goes by the name “Red.” Simmons alleged he took his friend’s car earlier and wanted to return it and showed officers the location of the vehicle. While being transported to the location, Simmons allegedly said that he “borrowed” his friend’s car then said, “well I kind of took the car without asking.”
The owner of the vehicle responded and informed officers that he never gave anyone permission to take his vehicle. Simmons was released on his own recognizance on Tuesday and his trial is scheduled for Aug. 11.
La Plata woman charged with assault
A La Plata woman was charged with first- and second-degree assault after an incident that occurred May 8.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Bagwell’s statement of charges, at around 8:15 a.m., officers responded to Matlock Place in Waldorf for the reports of a female stabbed in the hand. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Alesia Ann Brooks, 21, who was found to have lacerations on her right hand and alleged that a man stabbed her when she was attempting to retrieve her vehicle.
Brooks alleged that she brought a bat and a knife to defend herself from the male victim. The victim alleged that Brooks was using the bat to do damage to the vehicle, when Brooks turned the bat on the victim and attempted to hit him with it. The victim was able to take the bat from Brooks, at which point she allegedly lunged at him with the knife in an aggressive manner.
The victim alleged he attempted to take the knife from Brooks and that is when she cut her fingers. Upon review of video produced by the victim and witnesses, officers determined Brooks was allegedly concealing the knife and produced a silver metal bat to cause damage to the vehicle. Brooks is allegedly the registered owner of the vehicle.
Brooks was released on her own recognizance on May 8.
RYAN VOLLAND