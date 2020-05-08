Police briefs

Pomfret man charged with harassment
A Pomfret man was charged with harassment and violation of a protective order after an incident that occurred on April 21.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Kerlin’s statement of charges, officers responded to Poorhouse Road in Port Tobacco for a report of a protective order violation. Contact was made with the complainant, who provided the protective order to officers. The order stated that Eric Douglas Cox, 49, was to have no contact with the complainant by telephone or any other means.
Cox and the complainant had allegedly been in a relationship prior, and the complainant had Cox’s phone number in her phone still. Cox allegedly sent three text messages, the first saying “It’s coming” and two blank messages after. The messages were reportedly sent shortly after 8 p.m.
Cox has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 20.
Waldorf man charged with assault
A Waldorf man was charged with second-degree assault and reckless endangerment after a domestic incident that took place April 24.
Charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Conner stated that officers responded to Night Heron Court for the report of a domestic violence assault. Upon arrival, contact was made by the victim, who alleged that Jonathan Barrett Davis, 39, assaulted her.
The victim allegedly stated that Davis grabbed hold of her head and neck with both hands in what she described as a headlock, following a verbal dispute during which he was allegedly intoxicated. The victim allegedly stated that this was not the first time that she had been assaulted by Davis.
Davis’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 20.
Edgewater man charged with firearm possession
An Edgewater man was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and other related weapons charges after an arrest was made April 27.
According to Charles County Sheriff’s Office Det. Sauve’s statement of charges, officers responded to Peabody Lane in Charlotte Hall for the report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival, it was determined the assault was unfounded, but the homeowner, Steven Gilmer Foster Jr., 66, was in possession of firearms and ammunition after being convicted of a prohibiting crime.
A search and seizure warrant was obtained for the residence and two handguns and a rifle were found inside. The two handguns were a Glock model 19 loaded with a 9mm magazine and a Charter Arms model Under Cover .38. The rifle was an 8mm model 98K German Mauser that was allegedly manufactured before firearms were required to have serial numbers. Multiple boxes of live ammunition were found as well, including 8mm, 12-gauge and .38 special ammunition.
Foster allegedly admitted that the firearms were his and said he did not know his conviction prohibited his possession of firearms. Foster was convicted of battery in 1993 in the District Court of Anne Arundel County.
Foster’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 27.
Three charged with reckless endangerment
A Waldorf man and woman and a Bowie man were charged with multiple counts of reckless endangerment, with the two men facing additional weapons charges, after an incident that occurred May 2. Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Brown’s statement of charges, shortly before midnight, officers heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of Piney Church Road. About 15 gunshots were heard and 18 different calls were made from surrounding citizens in reference to the shots.
As officers were driving towards Forgotten Farm Place, they heard a loud gunshot followed by two others about five seconds apart. Officers were close enough to the shots that they felt the percussion from each one and had to hide behind their cruisers in fear that they would be struck by gunfire.
Officers were able to locate a vehicle near where the gunshots were coming, and it began to drive off while officers attempted to stop the vehicle. The owner of the vehicle, later identified as David D. Covington, 32, sped away from officers attempting to stop him. Covington allegedly did not stop the vehicle until it reached a residence on St. Paul’s Drive.
Officers conducted a traffic stop and allegedly located Allen Teddy Carroll Jr., 34, in the front passenger seat with a shotgun between his legs. A bandolier that contained numerous shotgun shells was allegedly located between Carroll’s seat and the center console.
During the investigation, officers determined that Carroll, Covington and Amy Rose Crank, 32, were about 50 yards away from officers as they shot into the woods with no backstop and under the influence of alcohol. Witnesses alleged that Carroll was shooting during the incident, and three spent shotgun shells were found where the vehicle was originally parked before it sped off. Carroll is allegedly prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to a prior conviction.
Carroll and Covington were released on $350 bonds, and Crank was released on her own recognizance, on May 3. Crank and Covington have trials scheduled for July 29.
MSP warns of telephone scam
State police are warning of a telephone scam in which the caller claims to be an agent for Publishers Clearing House, stating that the person contacted had “won the grand prize” from Publishers Clearing House, but only after paying a $250 “fee” to cover the cost of taxes, according to a Maryland State Police press release.
This scam serves as a reminder that Publishers Clearing House and other sweepstakes do not require upfront fees to cover the cost of winning prizes. Visit the PCH website at info.pch.com/tips-and-warning-signs, or call their toll free number at 800-392-4190. The Federal Trade Commission also offers information on reporting telephone scams: www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0208-phone-scams, or dial 1-877-FTC-HELP.
This most recent case involved people in the Upper Eastern Shore region who reported receiving a telephone call from someone who identified themselves as “Agent John Clark” calling on behalf of Publishers Clearing House, saying the citizen had won the grand prize, but needed to send in $250 first, in the form of a wire transfer, or a loaded gift card, to cover the cost of taxes. This is just one of several telephone scams reported to the MSP.
Cash reward offered
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000.
Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android and Apple stores by searchingP3tips. For more information about the P3 program, go to www.p3intel.com.
Fire marshal protects
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fires and explosions through a comprehensive program of education, inspection, investigation and fire engineering.
For more information on fire safety, call 1-800-525-3124 or go to mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal/Pages/StateFireMarshal.aspx.
Sheriff’s office established in 1658
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service law enforcement agency comprised of more than 600 police, corrections and civilian personnel responsible for protecting more than 160,000 residents. The sheriff’s office was accredited by the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies in 2001 and has been designated as a CALEA Gold Standard of Excellence agency since 2011. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.
RYAN VOLLAND