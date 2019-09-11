La Plata man held for alleged assault
A La Plata man, 44-year-old Matthew Dillon Silver, is being held without bond after allegedly attempting to assault a woman at knife point.
According to the statement of charges, a woman called police around 12:33 a.m. Sept. 4 to report an attempted assault with a knife. The woman told police she was walking by a Goose Creek Drive residence in La Plata when approached by a man later identified as Silver. Silver allegedly “was propositioning her and she wanted no part of it,” the victim said, and pressed his body against hers.
Silver allegedly became upset at the woman resisting his advances and entered his home. He allegedly returned shortly thereafter with a knife he pointed at her. The victim told police she was afraid Silver would stab her when an unidentified man “pushed [Silver] back into the residence.”
When they entered the home where Silver was staying, police allegedly watched him toss a knife matching the description the victim had provided out the window.
Silver was taken into custody and charged with first- and second-degree assault along with possession of a weapon with intent to injure. A preliminary hearing in district court is scheduled Oct. 2.
LINDSAY RENNER-WOOD