Police briefs

Nanjemoy car fire under investigation
The state fire marshal is investigating the specifics of a Jan. 11 fire that destroyed a Toyota in Nanjemoy, according to a press release.
Per the release, five firefighters from the Nanjemoy volunteer station responded to the area of Riverside Road and Maryland Point Road for a reported fire first observed by a passerby around noon Jan. 11. The fire was under control in five minutes, and did an estimated $13,000 in damage to the 2016 Toyota Corolla.
The fire originated in the interior of the car, and per the release “was the result of an unknown person(s) intentionally igniting the interior passenger compartment of the vehicle.”
The preliminary cause remains under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6834.
Annapolis man accused of assault, property destruction
A 23-year-old Annapolis man, Marquette Davon Ball, is in custody at the Charles County Detention Center after an alleged assault Sunday.
Per the statement of charges, Ball was arrested in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf shortly before 7:30 p.m. after police were called to the area for a reported assault in progress. The victim of the alleged assault told officers she and Ball had been in an argument when he allegedly began to choke her. As he did so, she said, he also allegedly pushed her into her vehicle, damaging the passenger side mirror in the process.
Ball was charged with malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,000 and second-degree assault. He is being held on a $2,500 percentage bond as of Jan. 13, online court records show, had a scheduled bond review Jan. 14 and a scheduled district court trial Feb. 26.
Hughesville man allegedly sexually abused child
A 62-year-old man is in custody after officers learned he allegedly sexually abused a young child.
Comments made by the child at school led Department of Social Services personnel to investigate incidents that allegedly transpired at the home of Dennis Leroy Anderson of Hughesville.
When investigators spoke with the child, they allegedly said Anderson had touched them inappropriately while watching them and another child. The child is known to Anderson.
According to online court records, Anderson was originally ordered held without bond Jan. 11, but that was converted to $25,000 bond on Jan. 13. He is charged with two counts of sex abuse of a minor, second-degree assault, third-degree sex offense and two counts of sex abuse of a minor by a relative.
A preliminary district court hearing is set for Feb. 11.
Charles County man allegedly found with weed in Calvert
A Waldorf man was arrested in Calvert County after allegedly being found with marijuana in his vehicle following a traffic stop, according to a press release from the state police.
On Jan. 7 at 12:58 am, the release says, Trooper Strong of the Maryland State Police conducted a routine traffic stop on a vehicle on West Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. Once contact was made with the operator, later identified as 32-year-old Russell H. Walker, the officer was able to positively identify him, and a database check showed his driver’s license was suspended and revoked.
The trooper also allegedly smelled raw marijuana in the car.
A search of the car allegedly revealed a plastic bag containing marijuana and paraphernalia. Walker was placed under arrest for driving without a license as well as driving while revoked and suspended and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center.
Waldorf man held for alleged assault
A 53-year-old Waldorf man, James Elliott Greenfield Jr., has been held at the Charles County Detention Center since Jan. 8 on $2,500 bond following an altercation in Waldorf on Jan. 6.
Per the statement of charges, police responded to a reported assault in progress in the 2400 block of Old Washington Road when they encountered the victim, who had small cuts on his face and wrist. The victim told officers he and Greenfield, a relative of his, had been drinking together when an altercation began. At one point, Greenfield allegedly produced a knife from his waistband and cut the victim twice before the victim was able to escape.
The victim, who was walking in the roadway when police found him, said Greenfield had followed him on foot, according to the report. Police reportedly observed Greenfield walking in their direction while speaking with the victim and denied the victim’s version of events when speaking with police.
Greenfield is charged with first- and second-degree assault. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 4 in district court.
