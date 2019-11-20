Police briefs

Malfunction causes car fire in Waldorf
A car was severely damaged in an early morning fire Nov. 9 in Waldorf following “a component malfunction within the engine compartment,” the state fire marshal said in a recent press release.
The fire occurred shortly before 3:15 a.m. on Merseyside Place, the release said, and was deemed accidental. A neighbor discovered the fire, which was under control within five minutes of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department’s arrival on the scene. In total, the blaze did an estimated $27,000 of damage to the 2018 Chevrolet Impala.
Police find nearly $30K of cocaine at hotel party
A Temple Hills man was arrested Nov. 2 after police were called to a Waldorf hotel for a reported disturbance.
Per the statement of charges written by Pfc. S. Hooper of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Waldorf around 3 a.m. Nov. 2 for “disturbing the peace and possible drug use.” There, a security guard employed by the hotel said they had received complaints about a party in room 202. Once outside the door, it reportedly took “several minutes” for anyone to open the door.
Once in the room, the defendant, 38-year-old Jason Charles Mumford, was seen on the balcony and officers went to check to “make sure nothing was being thrown over the balcony.” Per the report, Cpl. Stanley of the sheriff’s office allegedly saw shoe prints on the roof matching the Air Jordans Mumford was wearing. Stanley followed the prints to a backpack, which Hooper recovered.
Inside the backpack, there was allegedly a large envelope with “several Safeway bags containing a large quantity of a white powdery substance,” and another bag with “a tan powdery substance” inside. Police stopped Mumford as he was getting into a car and escorted him back inside, where he was placed under arrest. A search of Mumford’s person allegedly returned dollar bills with white residue on them and a smaller bag with a “white powdery substance.”
The different substances reportedly tested positive as cocaine and MDMA. The envelope allegedly contained 149.6 grams of cocaine valued at $29,920 and the smaller amount allegedly found on Mumford’s person was worth $460: Mumford allegedly said the smaller amount was for personal use. There was an alleged 5.8 grams of MDMA, worth $145. Mumford allegedly also was in possession of scales and bags for packaging the drugs.
Mumford was originally ordered held without bond but released on his own recognizance Nov. 4. He is charged with possession of paraphernalia and two counts each of drug possession and drug possession with intent to distribute. Mumford has a scheduled preliminary hearing Nov. 27.
Woman accused of stabbing
A Newburg woman originally ordered held without bond was released on her own recognizance Nov. 12 after allegedly stabbing a man two days prior.
Amanda Beth Allen, 46, was taken into custody Nov. 10 after police were called to a Newburg apartment for a reported domestic assault around 8 a.m. Per the statement of charges, the 911 call taker “could hear a physical altercation occurring during the call.”
When officers arrived, the victim told police he was asleep when he allegedly awoke “to Allen standing bedside, above him, with knives in each of her hands.” Allen allegedly cut the man on the shoulder, hip and tricep. The victim said Allen allegedly verbally threatened to kill him, and that he was concerned she was “drinking the whole night prior” and in the morning hours leading up to the incident.
Allen allegedly described the incident as “a mutual assault” when questioned by police. She was charged with first- and second-degree assault and has a Dec. 10 preliminary hearing in district court.
LINDSAY RENNER-WOOD